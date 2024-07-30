Has Lady Gaga Been Engaged Before She Started Dating Michael Polansky? Here's All We Know

Popular songstress and actress Lady Gaga is now gearing up for her upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux. But in the meantime, her engagement news has stirred up the internet. As per reports, Gaga has seemingly gotten engaged to her partner Michael Polansky after dating him for four years. They started their dating life in 2020 and kept it quite private from the media glare.

Once, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the singer called Michael her “whole life”. However, before Michael could enter her life, Gaga had been involved with quite a few men. But do you know whether she was married or got engaged before? Well, she has never been married but got engaged twice.

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney’s engagement

In 2011, Gaga started dating Taylor Kinney who also featured in her music video, You and I. After a few years, in 2015, the couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day. The Chicago Fire star gave a heart-shaped ring to the songstress. However, their romantic life didn’t last long and while taking a break from each other, their relationship broke two years after being engaged.

During the time when they were taking a break, Lady Gaga shared on Instagram, "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

Later, in Gaga: Five Foot Two, Lady Gaga mentioned that her debuting in the acting industry made them fall apart.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino’s engagement

The songstress didn’t lose hope in love. She got romantically involved with the Hollywood Talent agent Christian Carino and within a year, they got engaged. However, in 2019, they broke up.

As per a close source, their relationship didn’t work out. The insider told PEOPLE that there’s no dramatic story. As per the sources, the breakup happened in turmoil between her personal and professional lives. Another insider had claimed that Carino’s behavior constricted Gaga’s creative process, which ignited the breakup. The source said, “[She] couldn’t risk jeopardizing her career in that way, over a man, and that’s not something she would stand for.”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s relationship timeline

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were first spotted enjoying a gala time together back on New Year’s Eve in 2020. Later, in February, they officially announced their relationship on her Instagram handle. However, they tried to keep their romance under wraps, aloof from the spotlight.

A Star is Born actress was recently spotted wearing an engagement ring. Though she hasn’t confirmed the news, the reports and rumors are rife that she and Michael got secretly engaged.

Well, we hope Lady Gaga doesn’t break her heart this time with Michale Polansky. What do you think? Also, are you excited for Joker: Folie à Deux?

