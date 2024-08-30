Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Says She Wants To Munch On THIS Snack Amid Pregnancy Craving

TV personality and reality TV star Lindsay Hubbard recently shared that her latest pregnancy craving is nostalgic food. During her first trimester, she couldn't get enough fruit, particularly pineapple, apples, bananas, and grapes. She speculated that her body might have been craving vitamin C. The Summer House star, 38, mentioned this at the launch of Just Ice Tea's Lewie's Lemon Tea on August 25.

Lindsay Hubbard, who revealed in July that she is pregnant with her boyfriend, said her cravings have shifted in her second trimester, and now she’s really into sandwiches. This is amusing, given her well-known line from season 5 of Summer House where she asked her then-boyfriend, Stephen Stravy Traversie, “How many sandwiches have you made for me?”

Hubbard accused Traversie of being too focused on work and not giving her enough attention, asking, “What have you done for me? How many sandwiches have you made for me? I’m pretty sure you haven’t made me one sandwich!” This quote became so popular that Bravo turned it into merchandise, and it now appears on a neon sign in the kitchen of Hubbard's rental home in Nashville.

Lindsay Hubbard says her current boyfriend is very attentive and supportive, doing everything for her and eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby. She revealed that they started dating in January after initially going on a few dates over three years ago. This came after Hubbard ended her engagement with Summer House co-star Carl Radke in August 2023, just before their planned November wedding in Mexico.

