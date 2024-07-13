Did Carl Radke Predict Ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard’s Pregnancy Before She Announced It? Kyle Cooke Reveals

Kyle Cooke claims that Lindsay Hubbard’s ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, eerily predicted her pregnancy long before she announced it. “He actually told me last fall, ‘I bet she's pregnant by the time of the summer,’” Cooke told Page Six at his Endless Summer Kickoff event in NYC on Thursday, July 11. “I don't know what crystal ball he had,” he remarked.

The Summer House alum then went on to say that he holds Radke’s reaction to Hubbard’s pregnancy announcement in high regard. “His immediate reaction was like, ‘I’m genuinely happy for her. That’s what she wanted,’” Cooke shared.

Kyle Cooke reveals Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are now amicable; Manifests a positive relationship between them

Per Cooke, the exes were able to break the ice earlier this summer and are now on amicable terms, if nothing more. He also manifested a healthy relationship between the ex-flames, saying, “Just to see them chatting up is gonna be good for everybody.” Cooke bases his positive hopes on the fact that the duo were friends for a long while. He acknowledges that Hubbard and Radke aren’t ever going to be “besties,” but wishes they could sit down and admit to one another that it was all for the best at last.

For those unversed, Hubbard and Radke were engaged for a year before they broke up in August 2023, just a few weeks before their November nuptials.

Kyle also told the aforementioned outlet that he is happy for Hubbard as her lifelong wish of becoming a mother is about to come true.

Hubbard, notably, marked her attendance at Cooke’s event at Magic Hour. She was even seen holding a club sign reading “Congrats Lindsay” at one point, per Page Six.

Lindsay Hubbard is expecting her baby with mystery boyfriend

Hubbard revealed her pregnancy on social media on the 4th of July, noting she is expecting her baby this holiday season. A series of pictures with Hubbard’s growing belly accompanied the good news.

As for her future baby daddy, Hubbard recently posted a picture with him but, to the dismay of her followers, covered his face with a huge heart sticker. Not much is known about her man, except that he is a doctor who does not appreciate spotlight on him.

