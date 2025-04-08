Box Office: A Minecraft Movie opens with USD 163 million, surpasses Barbie as Warner Bros.' No. 3 domestic debut

Warner Bros. made box office history with A Minecraft Movie, which grossed an impressive USD 163 million during its opening weekend in the US. The fantasy adventure comedy based on Mojang Studios’ bestselling 2011 game has now become the third-highest-grossing launch for the studio, surpassing Barbie and trailing only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Batman v Superman.

While Barbie registered a USD 162 million debut weekend, the latter two films earned USD 169.2 million and USD 166 million, respectively.

The PG-rated film also claimed the title for the biggest opening for a WB title post-COVID and ranks as the 21st-highest-grossing weekend of all time in the US. It has outperformed major hits like Furious 7 and Inside Out 2 and now stands as the biggest three-day debut ever for a video game adaptation, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s USD 146.2 million collection.

A Minecraft Movie earned USD 10.6 million from Thursday previews, followed by USD 46.5 million on Friday, USD 59.4 million on Saturday, and USD 46.2 million on Sunday. The strong first-weekend run suggests positive word of mouth, particularly among families and younger audiences.

The film is directed by Jared Hess from a script by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, and Allison Schroeder. With a production budget of USD 150 million, the film stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.

The story follows four misfits who get transported into an unrealistic pixelated world where learning crafts is their only shot at survival. The group allies with an expert crafter named Steve and embarks on myriad perilous missions looking for the portal that would take them back home.

A Minecraft Movie had been in development since 2014. After several changes in directors and screenwriters, the project gained momentum when Legendary Entertainment came on board in 2022. Principal photography for the film took place in New Zealand from early to mid-2024, with visual effects by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain. Composer Mark Mothersbaugh handled the film’s score. Besides the ensemble’s performance, these two aspects of the movie are being appreciated by moviegoers.

Premiering in London on March 30 and releasing worldwide on April 4, A Minecraft Movie is off to a phenomenal start, proving that cubic worlds and blocky adventures have as much appeal on the big screen as in the video game format.

