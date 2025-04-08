Suhana Khan and rumored BF Agastya Nanda hit off Monday blues with Naomika Saran and friends: WATCH

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda enjoy massive popularity on social media. The two are, in fact, rumored to have been dating for quite some time. While the duo has neither accepted nor refuted the link-up rumors, their public outings together often stir the internet. Most recently, the rumored couple, accompanied by their friend Naomika Saran and others, stepped out for a late dinner.

On Monday, April 7, Agastya Nanda and Twinkle Khanna’s niece, Naomika Saran, were seen attending the Maddock Films' 20th anniversary party in Mumbai. Later, they stepped out for a late-night dinner with their friends.

In a video shared by the paps, Agastya Nanda was seen entering a plush restaurant at Mumbai’s Bandra. Moments later, he was seen exiting the venue with his friends, followed by another video that showed his rumored girlfriend, Suhana Khan, accompanied by Naomika Saran, leaving the same eatery.

Interestingly, the rumored lovebirds avoided sharing frames by not making an appearance together. On the other hand, both the girls dished out friendship goals as they held each other's hands while coming out of the restaurant.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda step out for late dinner

In addition to this, at one moment, the King actress headed towards her car while Naomika went back to the café. Being a caring friend, Suhana went back to bring her, and the duo left in the same car.

For the evening, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter opted for a simple yet chic gray body-con dress with a slit. She half-tied her hair while Agastya looked handsome in a black t-shirt paired with a matching jacket over it. Meanwhile, Naomika looked gorgeous in a black dress.

On the professional front, Suhana and Agastya made their acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Going further, the actress will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King, which also unites her with her father on-screen. It also features Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in the key roles.

Meanwhile, Agastya is set to play the role of the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal, in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The period biographical drama also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

