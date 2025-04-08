Karan Johar posing with his OG students Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan makes us manifest their reunion on-screen: PIC

It has been almost 13 years since Student Of The Year was released. But it still feels like yesterday when Bollywood got 3 of the most shining stars. Fans love the sight of reunions, and it couldn’t get better than Karan Johar treating us with such a selfie posing with his OG students, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared a selfie posing with the dashing and soon-to-be dad, Sidharth Malhotra and super cool Varun Dhawan. In the picture, KJo stood in the middle of his students and was twinning in black with the Shershaah actor.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director had his pouting face on like always, looking dapper in a black shirt with buttons open to his chest and his stylish spectacles. Sidharth, on the other hand, spread his charm in a black blazer over a black tee and had his infectious smile on. Varun sported a white-colored shirt, and his eyes did all the talking.

Sharing this selfie, Karan wrote, “Favourites Forever!!!” and we bet fans cannot agree more. This selfie has raised expectations of all the fans for this trio to get back together for a project, and we cannot stop manifesting that, too.

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra, he is in quite a happy space, both personally and professionally. The actor has been shooting for his upcoming romantic movie Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. The duo wrapped up the Kerala schedule last month. The first look poster has already amped up the excitement levels of all the fans. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Race 4.

On the personal front, the Ek Villain actor announced the most exciting news of his wife Kiara Advani’s recent pregnancy, and since then, fans have not been able to wait for the arrival of Jr. Malhotra.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, has a couple of projects in his kitty. He has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. He has also been working on Hai Jaawani To Ishq Hona Hai with Pooja Hegde.

