Lindsay Hubbard is soon to welcome her first child with her mystery boyfriend. The actress has been sharing snippets of her pregnancy journey with her fans. However, the star recently revealed that her boyfriend has been quite dedicated when it came to her pregnancy!

During the recent launch of Just Ice Tea's Lewie's Lemon Tea, the 38-year-old Summer House star had an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in which she disclosed how her partner had helped her during her first pregnancy and how he had catered to her needs.

Hubbard said, "He's been incredible. I mean he’s so obsessed with our child. He’s like, I just can’t wait to meet her." She mentioned how she and her boyfriend have been inseparable ever since sharing the good news.

Hubbard revealed that her boyfriend has been excited to welcome their unborn baby, saying, "I’m so excited to meet her. He really is so incredible, like I don’t lift a finger when he’s around. He’s just great."

The Bravolebrity announced her pregnancy with her first child with her new boyfriend on Thursday, July 4. She previously shared details about her relationship at the Summer House season 8 reunion in June, calling the man she was seeing "a wonderful man."

She revealed that she actually went on a few dates with her now boyfriend three and a half years ago. However, it was bad timing for both of them which is why they didn't take it forward.

Hubbard says, "He kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it's tracking in a pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support."

Hubbard annouced the good news to world nine months after her 39-year-old castmate Carl Radke called off their engagement. The couple decided to tie the knot in Mexico in November 2023 after getting engaged in August 2022. However, he called it quits in August 2023 following a summer of arguments over Radke's next professional move and a lack of closeness in their relationship.

