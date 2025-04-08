Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan co-star Dhairya Karwa gets married in an intimate ceremony; see INSIDE GLIMPSES

Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan co-star Dhairya Karwa is now married! Last seen in the Zee 5 show, Gyaarah Gyaarah, the actor pleasantly surprised all his fans and followers after a picture from his wedding went viral on the internet. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The first wedding picture of the couple and several inside glimpses from the ceremony have been going viral on the internet. Check them out.

Gehraiyaan fame Dhairya Karwa recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The ethereal first picture of the bride and groom in stunning wedding attire has been making waves on the internet, leaving fans of the actor in awe.

In the viral photo, we can see Dhairya looking handsome in an ivory sherwani, red pagdi, and a matching safa while his better half looked gorgeous in a traditional bright red lehenga. The duo was seen donning beautiful floral garlands as they held each other’s hands and posed for an endearing click. The 83 actor was also seen holding a gift in his other hand.

Notably, not much is known about the actor's ladylove; fans are indeed eagerly waiting for more details and official pictures to be shared by the actor.

Viral picture of Dhairya Karwa

In addition to this, other inside pictures and videos shared by Dhairya's friend showed the handsome actor posing with his friends and family members.

Take a look

The elated groom also took over the dance floor as he delightfully spread his infectious energy by shaking a leg to Veere Di Wedding, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Chhaiyya Chhaiyya, seemingly at their Sangeet ceremony. Furthermore, another glimpse showed the quintessential Baraat scenes, while one of the videos showed the endearing bridal entry of Karwa’s partner.

Take a look

For the unversed, Dhairya Karwa rose to prominence for his role in the 2019 war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike with the role of Captain Sartaj Singh Chandhok. After a notable debut, he was then seen in Shakun Batra’s relationship drama Gehraiyaan. He was seen in the role of Karan Singh, Deepika Padukone’s on-screen partner.

He was last seen in Gyaarah Gyaarah alongside Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, Gautami Kapoor, Nitesh Pandey, and more in the key roles.

