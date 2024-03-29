We Were the Lucky Ones is a new TV show set during World War II. it follows the story of a Jewish family's journey through the Holocaust. Based on Georgia Hunter's book, the series depicts the family's struggles to survive and reunite amidst the chaos of war.

Where was We Were the Lucky Ones filmed?

Filming took place in Romania and Spain, with most scenes shot in Romania's Bucharest and Mogosoaia. In Spain, locations included Málaga, Cádiz, Jerez de la Frontera, and Puerto Santa Maria. The production transformed streets and buildings to recreate the 1940s atmosphere, with period costumes and props adding authenticity.

We Were the Lucky Ones focused on authenticity in its filming locations to accurately portray a city ravaged by conflict. The majority of filming occurred in Bucharest, Romania, selected for its architectural resemblance to wartime Poland. Cinematographer Ruairi O'Brian, who worked on three episodes, captured the essence of the narrative through his lens. Additionally, scenes were shot in Marbella and Malaga City, Spain, leveraging existing locales to create an authentic backdrop for the period drama.

An article in SUR magazine highlighted the presence of extras in period costumes at the Marbella Club Hotel, enriching the scenes with historical accuracy. The adaptation strived to evoke the era's ambiance, with meticulous attention to detail evident in the transformation of local buildings and streets.

By filming in Europe, the production team aimed to immerse viewers in the setting of the story, emphasizing the family's struggle amidst the turmoil of war.

The show premiered on Hulu on March 28, 2024, with the first four episodes released. New episodes are available every Thursday. Developed by Erica Lipez and directed by Thomas Kail, known for his work on Hamilton, the series stars Joey King and Logan Lerman as members of the Kurc family.

Is We Were The Lucky Ones a real-life story?

Georgia Hunter heard stories from her childhood about her granduncle Adam's unusual method of disguising his Jewish identity during the Holocaust. Adam, an architect, kept a fake penis foreskin made from a bandage and egg-white mixture handy.

When confronted by his landlord's wife, he dropped his pants to prove his non-Jewish status, fooling her and avoiding trouble. This moment, depicted in Hunter's book We Were the Lucky Ones, now adapted into a Hulu series, showcases the family's struggles to survive during the Holocaust.

The novel and TV show are inspired by Hunter's real great-grandparents, the Kurc family, and their separation during the German invasion of Poland in 1939. The series follows their efforts to reunite and survive amidst the chaos of war. Showrunners drew from Hunter's extensive research, including oral histories and family photographs, to recreate their story authentically.

Hunter's journey into her family history began with a school assignment, uncovering her grandfather Addy's connection to the Holocaust. Through research, she discovered remarkable tales, like her granduncle Geneck having a baby in a Siberian gulag. Adam's resourcefulness extended to creating fake IDs for the resistance, while his wife Halina protected her parents during the war.

Hunter's grandaunt Mila faced the challenge of hiding her Jewish identity in Warsaw, even putting her toddler in a convent under a false name. Despite the risks, Mila worked hard to survive, facing violence and danger. Some of the clothing worn by Mila's daughter during the war is now preserved at Yad Vashem, offering a reminder of their struggle.

