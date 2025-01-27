Justin Baldoni’s Sister Praises his ‘Dedication to Truth' Amid Blake Lively Legal Dispute

Justin Baldoni’s younger sister, Sara Baldoni, referenced her brother’s legal dispute with his It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively while wishing him a happy birthday via Instagram on Saturday, January 25.

In a picture, Sara is seen embracing her brother, who turned 41 on Friday. “Happy birthday, JB. I love you and I celebrate you, the man you are and the love you embody, the strength of your connection to God, the essence of your being, your dedication to truth, service, and love—today and all days,” she penned in part.

Though her caption for her elder brother did not mention his headline-making legal drama with the Gossip Girl alum directly, the last line of the above-stated caption, as one can tell, is very telling.

Sara, who works for Summit and also runs a cake business based out of Ojai, California, has been vocal in support of her sibling, who Lively has sued for sexual harassment on the set of the aforementioned production, which arrived in theaters in August and was a hit.

Earlier this month, in a post on Instagram, Sara shared a link to a story by Variety detailing Baldoni’s $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming defamation.

“As many of you have witnessed, my brother’s integrity and lifelong dedication to service and humanity have been under attack by the unilateral spinning of a one-sided false narrative,” Sara said. “I’m immensely grateful for the love, support, and prayers from so many who recognize truth — and that the full story is now being shared with the world.”

Advertisement

She subsequently welcomed the new year with a message that read, “Cheers to the year love conquers hate and integrity and truth outshine manipulation.”

Amid the ongoing drama, Baldoni has been spending time with his family. “We’re grateful to be with the family man,” he told photographers on January 17 in footage obtained by TMZ. “We have amazing friends and family and faith.”

Baldoni, for the record, has also sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million, claiming they concocted false accusations of sexual harassment against him.

ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni's Mother Says ‘Justice and Truth Will Shine’ Amid Actor’s Legal Battle With Blake Lively; DEETS Inside