Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Have THIS Special Request for Hotel Staff During Their Dates

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are often spotted heading towards the hotel for their date night. After getting into a relationship in 2023, the couple has made sure no one intrudes on their privacy while they are having some time to themselves.

Sources close to the duo revealed to The US Sun that the pop icon and Kelce have set certain rules for the hotel staff to avoid drawing attention towards the celebrities.

According to the reports by the media portal, the insider claimed that the Bad Blood crooner calls security beforehand and informs them about her arrival with her boyfriend. The source shared that Swift booked a private suite for herself and the NFL star.

The source shared, "They request workers not serving them in the private room to refrain from interacting with them or asking for photos to avoid drawing attention." They added, "Before Travis began bringing Taylor to the Kansas City spots, he would socialize more with staff and guests of the restaurants."

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning singer is set to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game to support and cheer for Kelce. The team will play their third Super Bowl if they win against the Buffalo Bills in the ongoing AFC Championship.

The game is scheduled for Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, which means that the duo will be in the city together and might step out for a dinner post-game.

In other news, Swift’s hit album Reputation will be removed from Spotify. One of the fans took to X account to share a screen recording of the music platform, with the tracks not visible in the search bar or otherwise.

