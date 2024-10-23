Did Ivanka Trump Attend Eras Tour Concert After Father Donald Trump's 'I Hate Taylor Swift' Remark? Find Out

Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour show featured an unexpected face in the crowd—Ivanka Trump—per People’s latest intel. Sources reportedly told the publication that Donald Trump’s daughter took her 13-year-old daughter, Arabella, and friends to see the pop star at Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend.

The outing comes just weeks after Swift endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris over Ivanka Trump’s father, who is running for office for the second time. The former U.S. president, agitated by the Bad Blood singer’s negative support for him, issued a blunt statement on social media, writing, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Ivanka, who shares Arabella with her husband, Jared Kushner, previously revealed her daughter’s love for Swift on her birthday in July. To celebrate her special day, the teenager received a white cake that read, “Boys only want love if it’s torture,” a line from Swift’s 2014 hit Blank Space. “Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” Ivanka captioned the Instagram photo of the dessert, which had been cut to release red liquid mirroring blood, echoing the cake featured in the earlier mentioned song’s music video.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election set for November 5, Donald Trump was using Swift’s likeness for his campaign, sharing AI-generated pictures of the pop star on his social media.

Advertisement

In her endorsement of Harris, which she shared on Instagram on September 10, shortly after the Democratic candidate faced the Republican hopeful in the first presidential debate, Swift expressed her discomfort with Trump using her likeness to promote his campaign.

“Recently, I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.” Swift then noted she would be casting her vote for Harris, as she believes she is a “steady-handed” and “gifted leader.”

The Fortnight singer also expressed her appreciation for Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate for 2024, saying he’s been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

Advertisement

Swift signed her message as “Childless cat lady,” in a dig at Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance.

Her Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, will end in December after nearly 150 shows.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Announces Official Eras Tour Book And THIS Version Of TTPD On Good Morning America