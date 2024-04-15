Travis Kelce's Ex-Teammate Goes Viral After Accidentally Sharing D**k Pic on Social Media

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content with bold images, reader discretion is advised.

New England Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster found himself at the center of a major social media storm after accidentally sharing a rather intimate Snapchat post with his followers.

The 27-year-old NFL star inadvertently uploaded a selfie that exposed more than he had intended, sparking a frenzy among fans and online spectators.

Travis Kelce's Ex-Teammate Juju Smith-Schuster's Embarrassing Mishap

The incident occurred amidst a flurry of activity on Smith-Schuster's Snapchat account, where he had been sharing glimpses of his evening activities, including a dinner outing and a video featuring his girlfriend. However, it was the unintended exposure that garnered the most attention, with numerous followers quickly capturing and circulating the image across various online platforms.

"Why the f*** did JuJu Smith-Schuster just post his mini Juju on Snapchat???" wrote a concerned fan.

Reacting to the X-rated post, fans took to social media to express their astonishment and amusement. Memes and humorous references flooded comment sections, with one fan jokingly referring to Smith-Schuster's genitalia as his "mini Juju." Another fan playfully cautioned against viewing the Snapchat story, drawing comparisons to a scene from the popular TV show iCarly.

NFL Career of Juju Smith

Despite the social media frenzy, Smith-Schuster's career achievements remain noteworthy. Drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, he enjoyed a successful stint with the team, including a standout 2018 season that earned him a Pro Bowl nod.

After a brief tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster joined the New England Patriots on a lucrative three-year deal, further solidifying his position as a top-tier athlete in the league.

"JuJu Smith-Schuster did WHAT?!" - Shocked fan

While the Snapchat mishap may have momentarily overshadowed his on-field accolades, Smith-Schuster remains focused on the upcoming season, poised to make an impact with his new team. As he looks to move past this embarrassing incident, the NFL star will undoubtedly be more cautious with his social media use in the future.

