Taylor Swift ‘Reputation TV’ Fan Theory Has Made Internet Abuzz; Here’s All We Know So Far

“Please don’t be in love with someone else, please don’t have somebody waiting on you!” Well, Swiftians are feeling exactly this as they are brimming with excitement and curiosity waiting for the Enchanted singer’s latest offering. Fans are looking for any sort of hint on Reputation while speculating different theories. While there are no updates from the mysterious Swift herself, a Taylor Swift fan theory on the release of Reputation (Taylor’s version) has taken Swifties by storm. But what is the theory all about? Read on to know more.

What is the Taylor Swift Reputation TV fan theory about?

The Love Story singer’s Eras Tour took fans to another world recently experiencing heavenly music at its best from a legendary singer’s voice. While people enjoyed the show, they were also expecting an update on the release date of her new work - Reputation (Taylor’s Version).This will be a retro work and fans are buzzing about it. However, an enthusiastic fan saw a trend in the singer’s inner circle, where her close friends and even her boyfriend Travis Kelce have started changing their Instagram profile pictures to Black and White photos. A TikTok user pointed out that Travis Kelce and Austin Swift, the Blank Space singer’s brother along with close friends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Keleigh Sperry, Taylor Lautner, Kelsea Ballerini and Este Haim changed their profile pictures around the same time. This has made fans all excited as the theme for Reputation TV and its official poster has a similar Black and White touch.

Advertisement

How did the fans react to this strange theory?

ALSO READ: Why did Taylor Swift create her album Reputation? Exploring singer's remarks as she reveals what it means to her

Swiftians instantly noticed this strange trend and started talking about the snake emoji in the official poster that signifies the Reputation album. The official poster wrote, "🐍🐍 umm Swifties” but fans demand that prominent stars like Selena Gomez and Ryan Reynolds should join the trend, as a means of confirming that this is actually happening! However, when the Daylight singer’s producer and co-writer Jack Antonoff also joined the trend, fans knew that they were onto something big.

Along with them, Gracie Abrams who opened for Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour also changed her profile picture to a Black and White image. Everyone was eagerly waiting for a release date for Reputation EV, but there’s no official announcement yet. However, fan theories will keep coming, while some might be wrong and some spot on, until mystery-filled Taylor Swift finally gives some insider details to her loyal Swifties.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Movie The Worst Of The Decade? Fans Troll CATS As The Film Hits Netflix