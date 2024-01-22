Taylor Swift's Movie The Worst Of The Decade? Fans Troll CATS As The Film Hits Netflix

Taylor Swift is one of the most beloved pop-stars of not just this era, but all time. She is a multiple Grammy award winning singer, one of the biggest selling musicians of all time and boasts of many more great achievements in her whole career. But even the biggest artists have a misstep or two in their lifetime.

Taylor Swift is no different, the Bad Blood singer had a rare misfire in the form of her musical film, Cats that was released in 2019. Now the film is in the news again after it hit Netflix recently.

Is Taylor Swift's Cats the worst film of last decade?

Most agree that cinema is a subjective medium which has the ability to attract diverse opinions from various quarters and it's completely understandable that someone doesn't like a film without seeing some of its merits. But there are some films that almost everyone agrees are absolutely bad. One of those movies is none other than Taylor Swift's 2019 film adaptation of the much acclaimed Broadway musical Cats.

The film which was directed by Andrew Lloyd Webber boasted of a stacked cast which included some of the biggest stars of their generations like Dame Judy Dench, Idris Elba, James Corden , Ian Mckellen and Rebel Wilson. Though, despite a star-studded cast and a beloved IP, the film not only flopped hard at the box-office but left the fans reeling with its sub-par visuals and storytelling.

The film is widely considered to be one of the worst films in recent memory. A few years back, a poll by SlotsOnlineCanada found the film to be the worst film of 2010s.

“If you recoiled back then at the sight of British acting royalty with their faces stuck onto little furry bodies, or even just the jarring image of cats with human breasts, chances are you’ll still be covering your eyes and peering in a profoundly disturbed state through the gaps between your fingers at the finished film. At least until boredom sets in.” The Hollywood Reporter had said of the film at the time of its release.

That's why it was pretty surprising for everyone when the film made its way onto Netflix recently.

What does a Netflix debut for Cats mean for the film?

Cats made its way to Netflix on 16th January, 2024. The release of the disgraced film on the streaming giant surprised many as it was assumed that there is no audience for the critically lambasted film. Many viewers took to X in order to share their thoughts on the same as well, expressing their surprise over the film's inclusion into the streamer's catalog.

Though there is a certain logic behind Netflix's inclusion of the film in their catalog. The inclusion in the film may prove to be fundamental in the film's success on the streaming platform as she has had a certain upsurge in popularity in the last year or so. And there is plenty of precedent for a box-office flop to have a resurgence in pop-culture after their streaming debut.

