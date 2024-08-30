Taylor Swift’s Childhood Happy Place Is Now a Museum For Fans

There's a new exhibit in the Jersey Shore town where pop star Taylor Swift spent her summers growing up, and it's sure to draw in Swifties from all around. From the city’s museum to its cafes where teenage Swift used to play her acoustic guitar, the quaint Stone Harbor has been turned into a museum for the singer’s fans.

The headliner of this Taylor Swift collection at Stone Harbor Museum is a collection of vintage photographs that Swift's family lent. Stone Harbor is home to around 1,000 year-round residents in Cape May County.

Teri Fischer, President of the Board of Trustees at Stone Harbor Museum, expressed his excitement about being able to provide the new exhibit in a statement. “It’s not just about the items, it’s about the fact that her family wanted us to have personal family photos from some time ago that were taken while they were staying in Stone Harbor,” wrote Fischer in the statement.

Swift spent her summers from 1992 to 2004 vacationing with her family in their Stone Harbor home. The charming coastal town in New Jersey is situated between North Wildwood and Avalon. One of its charming downtown options is Coffee Talk, the same coffee shop where Swift performed acoustically as a teenager. In a conversation with USA Today, cafe owner Madilynn Zurawski said that even though greatness doesn't always come through in the stories of struggles told by some of the greatest artists of our time, there are some virtuosos who, despite their lack of grandeur, cannot be ignored and little Swift was one of them.

A preteen Swift in her element is on display in what can only be described as a museum exhibit, thanks to the owner of the New Jersey cafe owner. The video of a young Swift sweetly singing Lucky You, which is not included in any of the countless versions of The Tortured Poets Department album that she has released, or any other album for that matter, proves that Zurawski's collection is anything but ordinary.

The fact that Zurawski handled a young child's performance with such tenderness is evidence that she recognized potential. Stone Harbor has other evidence of its adoration for the singer, even if the Coffee Talk cafe has undoubtedly acquired some of the greatest items. The exhibit states that her father, Scott Swift, was an EMT with Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. It also includes childhood photos along with other Swift artifacts, including artwork and an autographed guitar with a Midnights motif from Swift.

Born in 1989 in West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States, Swift forrayed into music from a very young age and her debut studio album Taylor Swift was released in 2006 when she was only 17. Ever since she has dropped several Billboard No.1s, broken several records, won 14 Grammys, and several accolades and is currently on a record-breaking Eras Tour across the globe.

