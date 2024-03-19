'That Is Hurting Him': Royal Expert Claims Prince William Is Upset Over Kate Middleton Being 'Hounded' Like Mother Princess Diana

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Stardom seems fun until one experiences it personally. In the recent surge of royal fanatic theories following the planned operation of Kate Middleton, the royal family has suffered a lot. It might not be a challenge to look after the health of the Princess of Wales, but the scrutiny surely is hurting someone important to her, Prince Williams.

In a recent interview, a royal expert claimed how tough the recent days have been for the Duke of Cambridge. Let's read what the expert has to say.

Royal Expert about Prince William

Tight scrutiny prevails for the royal family, but that doesn't mean they are used to it. In the latest light of events, Kate Middleton had to go through planned abdominal surgery. As she has still not stepped out of her private recovery period, which began in January, the public has started to question her absence.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor of the Sunday Times, opined her words surrounding the theories and how they are affecting Prince William.

The expert stated, “Having seen his mother (Princess Diana) go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy, and that is hurting him.”

Susanna Reid, who was hosting the show, went ahead to question Nikkhah about whether the 41-year-old prince is “sensitive” about the similarities he sees between his mother and Kate Middleton.

Addressing her question, the expert further stated, “He always has been, ever since he has been a child and since he has been with Catherine since university.”

Both Prince William and his brother have suffered a lot after the death of their mother. While the Prince of Wales has had his troubles to deal with, Prince Harry came up with his memoir, Spare, which detailed how he believed his mother might have faked her death to avoid the press coverage that followed her everywhere and didn't leave space for a personal life.

How Kate reminds Prince Williams of his mother?

Princess Diana had died in a car crash while she was being chased by a paparazzi. But even after her death, a lot of theories came up that hurt the royals. A few years before her death, Princess Diana had to ask the press for less scrutiny so that she could enjoy her private life in peace.

Now that Middleton had to undergo planned surgery, and as she had not yet stepped out into the spotlight, social media erupted with theories. Theories that speak of the whereabouts of the 42-year-old.

Although Kensington Palace announced that it would provide only “significant” health updates on Middleton and that the princess would remain in a private recovery period until at least Easter, a photoshopped snap of Middleton and her three children that was released by the palace itself became a hot topic of discussion among social media experts.

The photo was released regarding Mother’s Day in the UK and was later taken down, with Middleton apologizing and explaining that she had been experimenting with her photo editing skills.

