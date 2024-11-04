‘That Really Freed Me:’ Priscilla Presley Discusses Professional Ventures That Helped With Being Her ‘Own Person’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Priscilla Presley talks about her professional front that helped in creating her own different identity than just being famously known as the wife of the megastar, Elvis Presley. In a recent discussion, she reflected on those ventures.

According to People magazine, Priscilla was present during a solo panel at Rhode Island Comic Con on November 1, Friday. She discussed a variety of different topics including her life and her former spouse. During the Q&A session, an individual asked her among the ventures she pursued after her divorce, which one she thought best represented her as ‘Priscilla' rather than The Burning Love vocalist’s wife.

To which, the businesswoman shared, “I think the movies that I've done. I think of just, basically, it was my choice,” adding, “The movies I loved and, I mean, Naked Guns. Being on Dallas was great.” She continued, “That really freed me a bit of being my own person.”

Priscilla dived into the world of acting by also featuring in other hits including Melrose Place, Agent Elvis, and Spin City. However, along with acting, she also kept up with handling businesses. She co-founded Elvis Presley Enterprises and also previously served as its chairperson.

For the unversed, she and Elvis tied the knot on May 1, 1967, in Las Vegas when she was 21 years old. She crossed paths with him for the first time when he was 24 and she was 14 years old. The couple parted ways in 1973.

Together they went on to birth to one child in 1967, who they named Lisa Marie Presley. She sadly passed away at 54 in January 2023.

During the conversation at the event, she also spoke about her former husband. The entrepreneur shared that he created his legacy with his own career.

She said that when Elvis first began his career, he picked out the songs on his own and at that time he was not “controlled” by his manager, Colonel Thomas Andrew Parker.

Priscilla said that he was quite free to be himself and this was also applied to his movie choices. She said that the Can’t Help Falling In Love singer adored what he did.

The businesswoman then mentioned that everything was altered when his manager entered the picture and picked out what he felt Elvis should be doing.

