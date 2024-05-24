Manoj Bajpayee shares why he doesn't understand Christopher Nolan films; adds ‘I would’ve understood Oppenheimer better’

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is one of the superhits in the history of World Cinema. While most people enjoyed the story of the film, Manoj Bajpayee confessed that he did not understand Nolan's films.

Bajpayee who is enjoying the appreciation pouring in after the release of his film Bhaiyya Ji today, on May 24, shared why he does not understand Christopher Nolan's films and added that it is often mind-bending.

Manoj Bajpayee on not understanding Christopher Nolan's films

During an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Manoj Bajpayee was asked what he thinks of the Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Confessing to not understand the director, he said, “Nolan mujhe samajh nahi aate zyada" (I don't understand Nolan much).

“I struggle to understand the concept of time, I am still trying to learn, read and understand it… Toh phir Oppenheimer mujhe zyada samajh aati (maybe I would have understood the film better if my concept of time and physics was clear)." Bajpayee shared.

Manoj Bajpayee watched Christopher Nolan's World War II set film Dunkirk. In the interview, he revealed that the concept of war has always "disturbed" him.

Recalling one of his films, the actor shared that he did a film called LOC and even then, he was bothered while shooting it. The whole concept of war is disturbing because people die, they kill each other. "It is disturbing. You must talk to soldiers on sensitive borders, they would tell you about it," the Bhaiyya Ji actor said.

Sharing an incident, Manoj added, “One day I asked a soldier, ‘Do you talk to the soldier on the other end,’ and he replied, ‘Yes. When there is a ceasefire, we do talk.’ I then asked, ‘What happens then when it sops? His answer was, ‘If I don’t kill them, they will kill me.’"

He further stated that the energy of a war is different and there is an atmosphere of world war across. The thing that terrifies him the most is the prospect of a world war.

Manoj Bajpayee's opinion on North vs South films

During the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, The Family Man actor was asked how he looks at the scenario of using VFX in today's films. The actor said that films have been using VFX for 2 years and added that some films have done quite well.

He said in Hindi, "In most of the films, the audience wants to see something else and the signal is coming from them. We, the film people should understand the signal."

Speaking about South films, the actor said, "We need to find out why South films are working. The mainstream directors in the South practice shot-taking after watching all kinds of films. But their films' stories are completely their own. Their films are so culturally rooted. South films' heroes wear lungi. Aur action k pehle woh lungi upar karta hai aur woh action karta hai" (Before doing an action scene, they fix their lungi).

Manoj also said that our films should get connected to people like South. Giving an example of his film, Bhaiyya Ji, the actor added that if people do not relate to his fight in the film, then it won't work.

About Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji is directed by Apoorv Singh Kark. The cast also features Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, and others.

