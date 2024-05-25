Christina Aguilera Praises Billie Eilish For Making An Unforgettable Daughter's Day At Listening Party

Within a week of Billie Eilish’s new album drop, the singer is winning hearts. The latest most notable one is of pop icon Christina Aguilera and her daughter. The Genie in a Bottle singer shared a heartwarming video of Eilish and her daughter, Summer, meeting at the Hit Me Hard And Soft listening party in Los Angeles.

It is unclear whether Billie Eilish was aware of Summer’s famous background, yet the singer greeted her warmly and signed a poster amidst the bustling crowd of the party. Aguilera penned down a sweet note for the Bad Guy singer and congratulated her on her new album.

Christina Aguilera thanks Billie Eilish for her kindness

Christina Aguilera was grateful for Billie Eilish’s sweet gesture towards her 9-year-old starstruck daughter at the invite-only Los Angeles listening party on May 16. Aguilera and Summer attended the event where the 22-year-old popstar premiered her new tracklist before its worldwide launch on May 17.

Days after, the Reflection singer took to her social media to share the instance of her daughter meeting Eilish. She posted a video of Eilish hugging her daughter and signing a poster while kneeling down on the floor. Fans weren't able to catch a glimpse of Aguilera in the video, but Billie can be heard yelling Summer's name in excitement.

“THANK YOU @billieeilish for making my daughter’s whole world at your LA listening party. I appreciate your kindness, thanks for signing her poster…we are both huge fans,” Christina Aguilera wrote in the sweet message.

The video then offered glimpses into Eilish’s album-themed listening party at the Kia Forum; the blue and red lights dazzling around the arena as her new track, CHIHIRO tuned in. “Congrats on the new album!” the 43-year-old singer added in the post’s caption. On May 15, a New York version of the Hit Me Hard And Soft listening party took place at the Barclays Center, per Billboard.

Christina Aguilera shares daughter Summer with fiance Matt Rutler.

Billie Eilish goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift

After winning her second Oscar and two Grammys earlier this year, Billie Eilish is currently celebrating the next milestone of her highly successful young career with her third studio LP release.

With Hit Me Hard And Soft’s launch, Taylor Swift’s reign at the Billboard charts with her recently-released double album, The Tortured Poets Department will be threatened. Swift’s album is in its fourth week on the top and fans are anticipating whether Billie Eilish will replace her as the No.1 album.

Eilish’s album which she marks as her most personal album yet, has received stellar reviews from critics and fans alike. It explores the singer’s self-discovery and newfound comfort with her sexuality; the track LUNCH is a prime example. The Ocean Eyes musician has released nine vinyl editions of the album in colored variants.

Besides the chart-topping rivalry, Eilish is preparing to go on tour. The Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour will begin in September 2024 with dates pinned for the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe.

