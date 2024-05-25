Did Billie Eilish Manager Danny Rukasin Hint At Taylor Swift Blocking Other Artist's Work? Find Out

There was a weekend of speculation on social media following actions by Danny Rukasin, Billie Eilish’s manager. Rukasin liked, reposted, and later deleted a tweet that accused Taylor Swift of outshining other artists. According to the tweet, Taylor Swift deliberately prevents other musicians from getting their time in the limelight.

The Story Behind the Tweet

@jdkaknak's first post compared how Swift has supposedly been undermining her colleagues. It suggested that when Katy Perry released an album in June 2017, at this moment Swift dropped all her albums on Spotify. Similarly, when SZA was expected to remain top charting in January 2023, she reportedly sent in new versions of her albums to compete with them.

Most recently, however, last month saw digital copies of The Tortured Poets Department come after Billie Eilish had released Hit Me Hard & Soft. This made fans think that it was an attempt to stop Eilish’s popularity.

ALSO READ: Christina Aguilera Praises Billie Eilish For Making An Unforgettable Daughter's Day At Listening Party

Danny Rukasin's role and career

For over twenty years now Danny Rukasin has been one of the most important persons in the music industry after beginning his career as a trombone player with pop-punk band The Hippos during the late 90s, before switching to full-time management in the early 2000s.

In Los Angeles, there is Best Friends Music which he co-founded in 2019 which acts as both a management company for artists as well as a record label. Billie Eilish and Finneas’ co-manager along with Brandon Goodman is Rukasin.

He also handles Bishop Briggs, Role Model, Oliver Riot, Jordan Suaste, flowerkid and Duo, and The Gifted among others. Thanks to his expertise he enjoys a huge amount of respect within showbiz circles.

Most recent events and opinions of fans

Billie Eilish labeled it wasteful commenting on multiple vinyl editions for songs by some musicians while talking about Taylor Swift without dropping any names. She later clarified on Instagram that these comments were not meant for any particular person rather they were about industry norms.

However, in May 2024 tensions flared again. On May 17 Eilish released a new album called Hit Me Hard & Soft. Five days later Swift dropped bonus editions and remixes of her album The Tortured Poets Department including a version of her single Fortnight produced by BLOND:ISH known as a climate activist.

Eilish fans thought it was a calculated move to overshadow Eilish’s release. Rukasin retweeting the critical tweet further fanned the flames. It claimed Swift has been trying to block other musicians from making it in the industry. Nevertheless, Rukasin’s subsequent deletion did little to quash speculation.

The ongoing issues between Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have not attracted public statements from both parties involved; instead, Danny Rukasin’s actions along with fan theories have shown that there are still tensions in the music world due to rivalries and competition among players in this sector as events unfold.

Thus, this incident reveals some of the dark truths behind the scenes involving music competitors since no one really knows what could be cooking up next during these times.

