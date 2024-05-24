Are Taylor Swift And Billie Eilish Secretly Feuding? Latter Sparks Controversy With Comments On Concert Duration; Here's What Netizen's Think

Billie Eilish has once again caused an uproar among Swifties, this time by sharing her thoughts on long-duration concerts. The Bad Guy singer made the latest comments during a Spotify Stationhead-style Listening Party. Just like the previous time, Eilish did not name-drop any artist; however, her “three-hour show” comment has the Taylor Swift army convinced that the Oscar winner was yet again trying to shade their favorite pop star.

A point worth noting: Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour are the only recent high-profile shows to span three or more hours.

Billie’s comment in full is provided below!

Eilish's Comments and Swift's Vinyl Release ignites Fandom Clash

“I’m not doing a three-hour show, that's literally psychotic. Nobody wants that. You guys don't want that, I don't want that, you know what I’m saying? I don't even want that as a fan,” Billie said on the live stream held on Thursday, May 23.

“Even my favorite artist in the world, I’m not tryna hear them for three hours. You know what I mean? It's far too long,” she added.

Her comments caught the attention of the fierce Swift fans, who were already on Billie's back for seemingly shading the Blank Space singer for producing numerous vinyl variants of the same album, thus contributing to environmental degradation.

The singer, however, had issued a clarification on her Instagram stories after she came across her being an anti-Taylor theory.

“Okay, so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article,” the What Was I Made For singer said via the aforementioned social media platform on April 1. “I wasn't singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. And when it comes to variants, so many artists release them — including ME! Which I clearly state in the article. The climate crisis is now, and it's about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better. Sheesh,” she added.

Another aspect of the controversy is Taylor Swift releasing new vinyl versions of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department the same day as Eilish. This now has Eilish’s fans in knots, who are accusing the former of trying to get back at Eilish by releasing her vinyl versions the same day (May 17) as her Hit Me Hard and Slow hit the shelves.

So, are Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish silently feuding?

As of now, neither of the singers has made any public comments on their fans clashing on the internet. While Taylor is busy with her Eras Tour, Eilish is relishing in the success of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Her manager, Danny Rukasin, however, per some eagle-eyed Swifties, has been liking and reposting anti-Taylor tweets, and upon being caught doing so, deleting them.

Both Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, with their respective new musical works, are vying for the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, unveiling June 1.

ALSO READ: What Is Billie Eilish Vs Taylor Swift Drama? Exploring Vinyl Comment And Album Release Situation