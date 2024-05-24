What Is Billie Eilish Vs Taylor Swift Drama? Exploring Vinyl Comment And Album Release Situation

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, two of the most admired pop singers of the generation, are currently embroiled in an online controversy, all thanks to their fans. Criticisms of the two pop stars from both sides of the fence range from concerns about the environment due to excessive vinyl production to allegations of attempting to outshine one another.

Meanwhile, both Swift and Eilish are vying for the top position on the Billboard 200 list, set to be unveiled on June 1.

Taylor’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has held the top spot on the said list for the past month. However, its reign is now threatened by the Bad Guy singer’s latest offering, Hit Me Hard and Soft, a 10-track album released on May 17.

Taylor Swift and Billie Drama - Here's how it began!

It all began with a Billboard interview Eilish, 22, gave in March, in which the singer criticized artists for releasing multiple variants of an album solely for profit, thus contributing to environmental degradation. The What Was I Made For singer expressed frustration over the practice of putting out numerous album variants with minor tweaks to album art, color scheme, or track listing, deeming it harmful to the environment. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Billie did not single anyone out in particular, something she even clarified via an Instagram story on April 1, fans of Taylor Swift assumed her comments were about the pop titan, who has previously released four versions of Midnight and eight variants of Folklore.

Billie Eilish fans believe Taylor Swift retaliated by unveiling three new TTPD editions on the same day as Eilish’s release

The drama between the two fandoms peaked recently when the Cruel Summer singer released three new variants of The Tortured Poets Department the same day Billie dropped her aforementioned third studio album. Eilish’s fans have since accused Swift of trying to supersede Eilish’s album release.

The singer, who is touring the world for her record-breaking Eras Tour, is yet to address these allegations.

For the record, Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, itself has 9 vinyl editions.

ALSO READ: Did Billie Eilish Just Shade Taylor Swift? Bad Guy Hitmaker Calls Out Artists Who Release Multiple Album Versions