The Bear Season 3 Eyes Marcus' Mother's Funeral Scene; Take A Look At The Recap Of Event So Far

The hit TV series The Bear is gearing up for its thrilling Season 3 after a successful run during the awards season. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting its return, especially after the bittersweet finale of Season 2 left them with a lot of questions. The finale saw Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his team finally open their own restaurant.

The show also left viewers hanging with Marcus facing a personal tragedy amidst the chaos of the restaurant’s opening night. Let’s dive into what this upcoming season holds for our favorite chefs and their new restaurant.

Recap of The Bear’s Season 2

The Bear follows the journey of Carmy as he navigates the challenges of transforming his family’s sandwich shop into a fine dining restaurant. Season 2 concluded with a bittersweet note, as the restaurant finally opened amid personal and professional turmoil. Amidst all this, Marcus played by Lionel Boyce received devastating news. The messages suggested that his terminally ill mother might have passed away.

This scene sets the stage for season 3. The fans are left speculating about how Marcus and the rest of the team will navigate personal loss.

A glimpse into season 3’s funeral scene

Recent set photos have surfaced showing the cast filming a funeral scene outside a church in Chicago. The main characters Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are dressed in mourning attire. This suggests that a funeral scene is in the works. So, the new season will likely address the aftermath of Marcus’ mother’s passing.

In fact, in season 2, Marcus traveled to Denmark to learn about desserts. As he left his terminally ill mother behind he used to get nightmares about receiving the bad news. He once shared his worries with Sydney saying he keeps thinking of getting a call from his mom’s nurse Kristy about this. And, at the end of the season, Marcus missed several calls from Kristy. This hints that there can be some bad news about his mom.

Fans claim that the funeral scene will serve as a tribute to Marcus’ mother. And, more than that it will also impact the dynamics within The Bear’s tight-knit crew.

Returning cast and possible cameos for season 3

The main cast, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliot, Matty Matheson, and Liza Colon Zayas will return. If reports are to be believed then Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Patt) and Claire (Molly Gordan) will also return. The show is known for its impressive guest stars and Jamie Lee Curtis will also return as a guest. And, season 3 might feature some high-profile cameos too.

Moreover, Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney will make her directorial debut with Episode 6, titled Napkins. The episode is expected to focus on Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas) as she looks out for new opportunities.

The Bear renewed for another season

The Bear has been already renewed for a fourth season. Yes, the production team has hinted that additional episodes might be part of Season 3 or 4. It is the show’s continued success and strong fan base that has helped it achieve this. The fourth season is likely to premiere in 2025.

The Bear has received universal acclaim, earning a near-perfect 99% score from critics. The series also won 10 Emmys in 2023, including Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

Well, mark your calendars as Season 3 of The Bear will premiere all 10 episodes on Hulu and Disney+ on June 27. Fans in the US can stream it on Hulu. And, the international viewers can catch it on Disney+.

