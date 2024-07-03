The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Reveals The One City She Would Love To Food Tour

The Bear Season 3 concluded on June 26, and fans can hardly wait for the next season which is slated for 2025. Meanwhile, the cast is opening up about the experience that the FX show brings, including likes and dislikes of fine dining restaurants and all things food.

Ayo Edibiri sat down for a candid conversation with her co-stars chatting about her desire to go on a food tour in one country, which is also home to the most Michelin-starred restaurants.

Ayo Edibiri reveals the country she wants to food tour in

The 28-year-old actor-comedian settled in for a fun Q&A session with her The Bear co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colon-Zayas in an IMDb interview on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

When asked about the city they would love to do an eating tour of, Ayo Edibiri did not hesitate to answer that Japan was the foremost on her food touring wishlist.

“I would love to go on an eating tour in Japan,” she said while explaining that her Instagram algorithm has been showing her many videos of restaurants in Japan. “I’m like, ‘I would love to eat there’,” Edibiri, who stars as the sous chef Sydney Adamu, added.

Though Jeremy Allen White echoed Edibiri’s choice, marking Tokyo as a “big one” on his wishlist, he also chimed in saying Copenhagen was another city on his wishlist. Since the cast had briefly filmed in the Danish capital, the 33-year-old star admitted he would love to go back.

Other stars Abby Elliott vouched for Portland, Maine whereas Lionel Boyce, who plays pattisiere Marcus, chose Spain and Portugal for their seafood delicacies. Colon-Zayas marked France as her best eating tour destination, alongside Japan.

Ayo Edibiri opens about about directing her first episode

Emmy-winner Ayo Edibiri is letting her actions speak. The actor made headlines for directing the sixth episode of The Bear Season 3, Napkins, which also became the biggest hit of the season. She opened up about her experience directing the episode in an interview with the BBC last week.

"I love our cast but being able to collaborate with them from a different vantage point gave me so much more appreciation for them but also appreciation for the sheer amount of effort it takes to make television,” Edibiri said after sharing that she had a “total blast” directing Napkins.

Even her The Bear co-stars raved about her directing finesse as Boyce marked it as his favorite of the season. He also expressed his wish for Edibiri to direct more projects and said, "It's so cool when you watch someone you know directing as you see her influence in the episode.” Whereas, Colon-Zayas said it was “just OK,” per the source.

The sixth episode, titled Napkins, delves deeper into Colon-Zayas’ character arc, Tina, who also serves as one of the oldest chefs in Carmy’s restaurant.

However, the star’s current projects expand beyond the TV industry as she recently starred in the 2024 blockbuster, Inside Out 2. She voiced the new emotion, Envy opposite Maya Hawke’s Anxiety.

