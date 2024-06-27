‘Very Confident’: Jeremy Allen White Applauds Co-Star Ayo Edebiri For Her Directorial Debut In The Bear Season 3

While Jeremy Allen White is set to amaze the fans coming back to the screens with The Bear’s Season 3, he is impressed by his co-star Ayo Edebiri. The comedian has set foot on her directorial career, with the new season of the hotel drama series being her debut.

Allen White and Edebiri share a close bond on and off the screen, and it shows that The Iron Claw actor has so much respect for her.

Jeremy Allen White about Ayo Edebiri

As one of the most popular series, returns with its third season, it also brings a new and intriguing chapter into the life of Ayo Edebiri. While talking about it, the Shameless actor has nothing but only praise for her.

Recalling his experience watching his co-star and a good friend directing the series, Allen White mentioned, "It was the best," to Variety. Although the actor further maintained that he wasn’t acting that day, he was hanging out on the set.

Talking about Edbiri’s skills, the After Everything star stressed that Edebiri did a “beautiful job,” further adding that the actress is very smart, which everyone knows of.

“She was very confident,” stated Jeremy Allen White about Edebiri’s directorial debut, watching her on the set of The Bear. He continued to say that while the Abbott Elementary actress is beautiful, and an intuitive artist, she also happens to be a “very beautiful and intuitive director as well."

Ayo Edebiri about her directorial debut

Talking to Deadline, Ayo Edebiri maintained that she got very emotional while directing her first episode. She further mentioned that the script was very beautifully written, as she recalled going through the words for the first time.

On top of everything the actress was “touched” as the creator of the series, Christopher Storer had Edebiri in mind to direct a particular episode.

"I could see it as soon as I read it," the Inside Out 2 voice actress stated, whose presence was noticed in the recently released Disney movie through the character of Envy.

The latest season of The Bear will focus on the new adventures of Jeremy Allen White as he opens a new restaurant. He will be seen in the series alongside Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Richie. The Bottoms actress has directed Episode Six.

The Bear Season 3 will be released on June 26 on FX and Hulu.

