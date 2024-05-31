The Bear To Make Cable Debut With Special 4-Night Season 1 Marathon Ahead Of Season Three Release

It’s cool to take creative liberties when you have a hit show in your hand!

The creators of The Bear are experimenting with the show’s cable network debut. The FX Network-produced show had streamed the earlier seasons on Hulu, but this time, it's releasing a special binge marathon on the original network.

The Bear season three will air on FX Network

The hit show's third season is around the corner, and the network is doing its best to increase the hype. The FX network will drop The Bear’s season one episode on television from Sunday, June 2. Two first-season episodes will be dropped every night at 10 p.m. ET and concluded in four nights. The penultimate finale of season one will wrap up the marathon on Wednesday, June 5. This is a genius marketing move to increase the hype for the third season and make the show more reachable to the audience.

The first season of The Bear was released in June 2022 and won 10 Emmys that year. Although the show has an amazing original cast with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, it is also known for epic celebrity guest appearances.

The story follows a young chef, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Allen White), who runs his brother’s sandwich shop after his death. His cousin Richie, played by Moss-Bachrach, and sous chef Sydney, played by Edebiri, joined him in the venture. The show beautifully captures the dynamics of friendships and relationships amidst grief and incorporates the theme of food as a crucial element.

The creators of the show had planned to drop weekly episodes for season 2

After the smashing success of The Bear, the second season became the most-watched season premiere on Hulu and witnessed a 70% increase in streaming numbers. FX boss John Landgraf shared his initial plan to drop weekly episodes of the new season.

“Can we roll it out over weeks? More ‘Bear’ is better?” he told Variety, recalling the discussions. But the plan never came to fruition as the creators thought it was “ a rotten thing to do.” Landgraf said that the way the show is made, each season has a different vibe, so they didn’t change something that was already “set in motion” and delivered positive results.

The release pattern for the upcoming season is deliberately kept the same as the previous ones. “Even if we could, I don’t think we’d change it now,” Landgraf added. He also mentioned that for a show that’s as anxiety-inducing as The Bear, it’s best to release it all together so the audience can reach the ‘happy ending’ quicker.