The Bear Season 3 TRAILER: Jeremy Allen White And Ayo Edebiri Returns To Chaos In 'Dysfunctional Kitchen'

A new trailer of The Bear is here to calm you down. And what can be said through its new footage is that it will be utter chaos.

The latest season was recently given a fresh look through a trailer that was dropped on Friday. Having the fans baffled, the newly launched trailer also depicts some unspeakable emotions.

The Bear season 3 trailer

A brief trailer was recently released by FX, and the fans of the hotel drama series have gotten even more excited to witness the events taking place in season three.

The trailer shows what turmoil the series will go through after Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, opens a new restaurant alongside Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Richie.

Their restaurants are their new ventures, through which the trio and their team will experience a new series of events leading to a time of tension and pressure.

They have new and strong challenges, one of which will surely be to deliver excellent service and the pleasurable moment of dining. Not just that but even their team will have to face struggles as the stove catches fire, silverware gets dropped on the floor, and whatnot.

The trailer shows Moss-Bachrach’s Richie stating, “I’m getting drilled out there,” to Carmy. However, the two are even shown to get into a confrontation.

Similarly, Edebiri’s Sydney is heard saying, “This is a dysfunctional kitchen,” to which Carmy and Richie reply, “Show me a functional one.”

A first-ever look at the all-new season of The Bear was offered by FX, earlier this month. Here Carmy was seen to be alone in the kitchen at night. The first tease even gave a look at the Chicago skyline, after Carmy’s scene where he stares into the camera.

About Season 3 of The Bear

Just as the fans of The Bear have been eager to watch what goes around in its latest season, even FX could not resist telling the series’s followers about how interesting it would be.

Describing the season that is soon to be released, FX stated, “Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.”

The network further briefed that the crew together will chase “culinary excellence,” which will push them even more to new levels while also teaching them how to hold the “restaurant together.”

The channel also teases that the new season will have new adventures, as within the “restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground,” also stating that with every step there are new challenges.

Along with the leads of the series, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, and more actors will be returning for the new season.

As per sources that spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, The Bear has already been renewed for a fourth season.

