’Made This Whole Process...’: Jeremy Allen White Opens Up About Bruce Springsteen’s Support Amid Biopic Prep

The Emmy Awards 2024, held on September 15, was a night to remember. The event was filled with deserving winners, memorable red carpet-moments, and stunning celebrities.

Among them was Bear star Jeremy Allen White, who shared new details about the upcoming biopic titled Deliver Me from Nowhere which will be based on singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen's life during the 2024 Emmys press room. "I’m pretty excited to start this thing," said the actor.

While the actor did not give out much information on the upcoming film, he did say, "Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process I think such an extra joy that we have his support."

White also acknowledged Bruce's manager Jon Landau who also has a large role in the film. He added. "So I feel really lucky, and yeah, we’re getting there."

Both Springsteen and his manager John Landau are involved in the in-the-works biopic, as Deadline reports stated that Springsteen, known by his nickname "The Boss, won an Academy Award at the 66th Oscars in 1994 for writing and performing the song Streets of Philadelphia from the film Philadelphia, as published by PEOPLE.

Back in March 2024, Variety confirmed that White was in talks to depict the rock legend in a biopic titled, Deliver Me from Nowhere. The film, based on author Warren Zanes' 2023 non-fiction book of the same name, will follow the rock icon during the creation of his 1982 album Nebraska.

Nebraska marked Springsteen's sixth studio album after he broke out in the music industry in the 1970s. American singer-songwriter and musician known for his powerful lyrics and energetic performances. 20th Century has closed a deal to finance and release Deliver Me from Nowhere which seems to be yet another Oscar-worthy biopic in the future.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White was awarded Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear at the 76th Emmy Awards in 2024. The actor took home the prize for the second year in a row.

