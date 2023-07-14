The Blacklist ending explained: What does Red's fate have in store in James Spader starrer thriller series?

American crime thriller television series The Blacklist bid fans and viewers goodbye after 10 years and ten 22-episode seasons. The final episode of the tenth and last season aired on July 13, 2023, on NBC. Keep reading to know what happened in the last episode, what kind of fate the characters got, and how the James Spader starrer action series wrapped up.

The two-hour series finale featured Raymond "Red" Reddington running from the FBI agents he used to work with. Though the officials were initially conflicted about the chase because of their loyalty to him, they later came to the conclusion this was important enough that they needed to keep their emotions aside. Hudson arrested Dembe under the charges of aiding and abetting a fugitive for helping Red. While Dembe was being taken to the headquarters for questioning, Red and his men crashed their vehicles, leading to chaos.

Hudson shot Dembe in the neck which led to Red shooting Hudson in the head. Hudson died instantly and even though Red shot Ressler several times, only his body armor was grazed. Red took Dembe to a hospital and volunteered for a blood transfusion to save him. Dembe survived the wound and his operation but when the officials reached there, Red was nowhere to be found. It was revealed that Red was unwell and not strong enough for a blood transfer.

Meanwhile, Nixon briefed the force that he planned to kill Reddington on sight once they found him. Herbie quietly left once he heard of this plan as he could not tolerate being a part of this. Red is located to be at Villa Lobo in Andalusia, Spain, where Angela helped him recover. Though the much-needed rest helped Red get better, he began coughing up blood soon after. Red spent the next few hours walking around the market wistfully and calling Agnes with random advice on how to deal with school-time crushes.

While Ressler kept tracking Red with the help of some vendors, he was walking around a ranch, where an aggressive bull found him. When the animal ran towards Red, he stood calmly in its path, no fear in his eyes. When Ressler reached the ranch, he found Red's body bloody, bent, and lying in the grass. Even though specifics are not shown, it is hinted that the task force disbanded. The attorney general decided to not press charges against Dembe for aiding Red. The Blacklist first premiered on September 23, 2013, on NBC.

