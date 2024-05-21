Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? Everything To Know About Alexander Edwards

Cher's relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards has captivated fans and media alike, sparking curiosity about the man who has won the heart of the iconic singer. As a music executive at Universal Music Group and a father, Edwards has a noteworthy career and personal life. This article delves into his background, relationship with Cher, and their public journey together.

A Music Executive at Universal Music Group

Alexander Edwards holds a significant position as a music executive at Universal Music Group (UMG), one of the leading record labels in the music industry. UMG is renowned for its extensive roster of artists, including Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande. Edwards' role involves overseeing the development of artists, contributing to the success of some of today’s biggest names in music.

In addition to his work at UMG, Edwards has produced music on Tyga's independent label, Last Kings Records. His collaboration with Tyga highlights his versatility and talent within the industry. The two share a close friendship, often appearing together in public and on social media. This connection has further cemented Edwards' reputation as a key player in the music scene.

Fatherhood and Relationship with Amber Rose

Before his high-profile romance with Cher, Edwards was in a relationship with model Amber Rose. The couple dated for three years and welcomed a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, in October 2019. Their relationship ended in August 2021 amid allegations of infidelity, with Rose accusing Edwards of cheating on her with multiple women.

Despite their tumultuous breakup, Edwards and Rose remain committed to co-parenting their son. In a March 2024 interview on The Jason Lee Podcast, Rose expressed her support for Edwards' relationship with Cher, noting that it provides stability for their son. She emphasized that the environment at Cher’s home is far from chaotic, which is beneficial for Slash.

Meeting Cher and Defying Age Norms

Edwards and Cher first crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. Although their initial meeting was brief, it laid the foundation for a budding romance. Cher, known for her bold and unapologetic personality, quickly addressed the significant age gap between them—Cher is 77, while Edwards is 37.

The relationship became public in November 2022 when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. This sparked widespread media attention and criticism regarding their age difference. However, Cher, true to her outspoken nature, took to Twitter to address the naysayers. She posted a photo of Edwards with a simple caption, "Alexander (a red heart emoji)," and responded to queries about her new beau with a (Smiling Face with Hearts emoji) emoji. In another tweet, she declared, "Love doesn't know math."

Cher further discussed their relationship during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in December 2022. She acknowledged the unconventional nature of their romance but emphasized their strong connection and compatibility. "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher said. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Engagement Rumors and Public Appearances

In December 2022, Edwards fueled engagement rumors by gifting Cher a massive diamond ring for Christmas. Cher shared an image of the ring on Twitter, captioned "THERE R NO WORDS." This led to speculation about their future, though a source later clarified that the couple was not discussing marriage at that time. The source emphasized their serious and exclusive relationship, highlighting Cher's enjoyment of the excitement Edwards brings into her life.

The couple has made several high-profile public appearances together, showcasing their bond and stylish flair. They attended the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, where they were seen wearing coordinated black tops, blazers, and blue jeans. Their presence at such events underscores their shared love for fashion and the arts.

In an October 2023 interview with People, Cher reflected on their relationship, stating, "What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time." She added, "He’s special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun."

Falling in Love Through Texts

Interestingly, Cher revealed that their romance blossomed through text messages. During a "Chicken Shop Date" interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg, Cher recounted how Edwards texted her while she was in Switzerland. His casual text, "Well, get some rest babyyy," initially annoyed her, but it soon became a regular and cherished part of her day. Cher humorously advised against falling in love with younger men or via text, yet she acknowledged that both these factors contributed to her unique relationship with Edwards.

Collaborations and Professional Support

Edwards' influence extends beyond their personal life into Cher's professional endeavors. He played a role in her holiday album, "Christmas," released in October 2023. Cher praised his contributions during an interview with E! News, noting, "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that."

Their collaboration highlights the seamless blending of their personal and professional lives, showcasing the mutual respect and admiration they have for each other’s talents.

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards' relationship defies conventional norms, proving that love transcends age and expectations. From their first encounter at Paris Fashion Week to their numerous public appearances, their bond continues to grow stronger. Cher's declaration that "love doesn't know math" encapsulates their unconventional romance, reminding us that genuine connection and happiness are what truly matter. As they navigate their journey together, Cher and Edwards remain a testament to the power of love and the joy it brings, regardless of age.

