The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke Has THIS To Say On Shocking Homelander And Firecracker Scene

Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr in The Boys, is motivated by a complex array of factors—superiority, power, greed, and vengeance. However, a peculiar obsession also drives him: his desire for breast milk. Throughout the show, viewers have seen Homelander satisfy this unusual need from various donors.

After her contributions in Season 1, Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) fell victim to the Supes. In the current fourth season, Homelander is seen being fed by Valorie Curry's character, Firecracker, who unbuttons her shirt to satisfy his cravings, aiming to climb The Seven's hierarchy.

Homelander's unique and bizarre craving

In a show known for its shocking moments, series creator Eric Kripke deemed this plotline the wildest of the season. In an interview with Collider's Christina Radish about Episode 6, 'Dirty Business,' Kripke revealed that the intimate scene between Homelander and Firecracker was the most outrageous request he had ever made of his actors.

“It was totally insane. We were talking about how, at this point in the story, Firecracker really wants to jockey past Sage into Homelander’s good graces and take first position," Kripke said.

He also stated how Firecracker also possesses an exceptional ability to read people's emotional needs. It quickly became apparent in the writers' room that Homelander desperately craves someone to allow him to breastfeed—this is his deepest desire, but he's either too afraid to ask or unable to obtain it. Kripke admitted that they thought the idea was completely crazy but felt compelled to pursue it. Val Curry and Ant Starr were fully supportive and understood the narrative's significance.

Meticulous planning went into the breastfeeding scenes

Just like any scene involving nudity, the breast-feeding sequence in the latest episode of The Boys required careful planning before filming began. Ensuring the comfort of the actors during this awkward interaction was a top priority for Kripke. Speaking to Collider, he said:

“As you always do when there’s simulated nudity, we always get very, very specific about what the shots are, and both actors sign off on every shot and every angle, to make sure that it’s something that they’re comfortable with. We rehearse it. Running a safe space is first and foremost, so we really very carefully laid out what it was going to be."

Kripke also shared his perspective on the scene, expressing agreement with Antony Starr. While acknowledging it's not the show's most significant moment, he finds the couch breastfeeding scene in Season 4 to be the craziest. He admitted that it makes him cover his mouth every time and say, "Oh my God, I can't believe we're doing this." Kripke went on to emphasize the unconventional nature of placing two actors in such a position.

Though not the most important scene in the series, this particular moment stands out due to it's different and challenging nature. It shows the commitment of both actors and the production team to delivering a safe and convincing performance.

