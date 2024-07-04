The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan And Creator Of Show Opens Up On Kessler-Butcher Twist; Details Inside

Eric Kripke and his writers, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, spilled the beans about the big revelation made in The Boys season 6. According to the story of the show, Agent Joe Kessler of the CIA (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was a creation of Butcher's (Karl Urban) imagination caused by a V-induced brain tumor.

After the big revelation in the new season of The Boys, the creators of the show stated that they planned on handling the trope differently. In conversation with Variety, Kripke and Dean Morgan shared the insights from their meetings about the show.

What did the creator of the show say about the big revelation on The Boys?

During the interview with the entertainment portal, Kripke revealed that the members of the show had already planned for the revelation to take place in the sixth episode. The secret is revealed at the end of the show after Butcher and Kessler get into an argumentative state about making the airborne state of the super virus public.

Kripke stated, “We were always going to reveal it in Episode 6 — we didn’t want to save it for the end of the movie.” The showrunner further added, “Because now Kessler has this new role to be literally the devil on his shoulder, and really be twisting the knife and saying really cruel things to Butcher that all happen to be totally true—which is always great when your villain can be a real truth-teller.”

In the show, Kessler is shown to be in favor of the decision to destroy mankind with the super virus, but Butcher claims to have second thoughts about the decision. One of the reasons that the latter is confused is because of the voices of his dead wife, which he is able to hear the whole season.

The showrunners comment upon the addition of Becca as an imaginary character

In his conversations with the media portal, Dean Morgan spoke about the initial draft of Becca’s character. Jeffrey said, “I think every time that someone turns out to be imaginary, the first draft is always like another character walks into the room and says, ‘Who are you talking to?'”

Adding to Dean Morgan’s comments, Kripke added, “So I’m sure that was our first draft when it was originally up on the board. Hughie walks in and he’s like, ‘Who are you talking to?’ But we said, ‘Well, everyone’s done that, so can we do something different?’ And Becca is this imaginary character. So what if the two imaginary characters just start yelling at each other? And that would be a new way to do that kind of reveal.”

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video.

