The Electric State' Eyeing March 2025 Netflix Release, Delayed from 2024

Netflix’s The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt has been delayed from the 2024 release window. Helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo– the Russo Brothers, the highly anticipated sci-fi adventure film is now expected to premiere in March 2025 while the brothers presume their Marvel duties.

The Electric State is a film adaptation of Simon Stalenhag’s 2018 graphic novel of the same name and is reportedly budgeted at a whopping USD 320 million, as is synonymous with the Avengers filmmakers.

Filming was underway for most of 2022 and is said to have wrapped by February 2023 but the sci-fi epic hasn’t had great luck with production. In October 2022, the crew reportedly suffered a fatality in a non-production-related incident, thus, pausing the shoots for a while, per World of Reel.

Reshoots and test screenings may have taken place in early 2025 but What’s On Netflix reported CGI production for the movie is mid-way. The film’s location and intense visual effects have reportedly contributed to the massive budget for the Netflix film.

Millie Bobby Brown plays orphaned teenager Michelle, who traverses a post-apocalyptic American West accompanied by an amiable but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her missing younger brother.

The Netflix film by the Russo brothers reimagines the events of the 2018 graphic novel into a 1997 version, showcasing humans trapped in VR helmets and their battle against a breed of evil drones.

Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci make up the ensemble cast with Brown, who is working on a new movie based on her novel, Nineteen Steps, whereas Brian Cox, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Bob Thompson lend their voices to new characters. The Russo Brothers direct from a script by Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, and author Simon Stalenhag.

While fans wait for The Electric State, the Russo Bros have been hard at work at Marvel for their forthcoming Avengers sequel, Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers have developed a reputation for big-budget films, with Netflix’s The Gray Man at USD 200 million and Avengers: Endgame price-tagged around USD 400 million. Some other projects by the duo include You, Me and Dupree, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and Infinity War.

