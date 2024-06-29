The Family Business Season 5 Trailer: Premiere Date, Episode Details, Cast And More; Everything We Know So Far

BET+ is bringing back Carl Weber’s The Family Business with Ernie Hudson. The network recently released a trailer announcing Season 5. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season:

The new season starts on Thursday, July 4, with two episodes. After that, a new episode will come out every Thursday for ten weeks. The last episode will air on August 29.

Checkout The Family Business Season 5 trailer below;

Cast and creators of The Family Business Season 5

The Family Business, created by Carl Weber, revolves around a seemingly normal family running an exotic car dealership while hiding a dangerous double life. The show features a talented cast including Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Núñez Jr., and more. It initially aired on BET from 2018 to 2019 and continued on BET+.

The executive producers of the show are Carl Weber, N.D. Brown, Ernie Hudson, and Trey Haley. The producers include Jeffrey Dumpson, Walter Nixon, Sean Ringgold, Abe Brown, Greg Anderson, and Veronica Nichols. Trey Haley is the director.

The Family Business Season 5 possible storyline

Season 5 will likely focus on avenging L.C.'s death. The reveal of The Ghost, a professional hitman, opens up many possibilities. The Duncans, known for their resourcefulness and resilience, will probably pursue The Ghost relentlessly, leading them into darker areas of the criminal world. Additionally, the power struggle with Mr. Smith, who aims to take over the Duncans' empire, is expected to escalate. This conflict will test the family's strength and unity.

Advertisement

What is The Family Business about?

All four seasons of the crime drama series The Family Business are now on Netflix. The show, based on Carl Weber's best-selling book series, has captured audiences with its complex storytelling.

The Family Business follows the Duncan family, who own a successful exotic car dealership in New York. However, their legitimate business is a front for their real operations in organized crime. This leads to a web of betrayal, power struggles, and family loyalty.

Season 4 ended with a dramatic and suspenseful finale that left fans wanting more. The Duncans are still in shock over L.C.'s death and are desperate for answers and justice. Their search for L.C.'s killer leads them to Mr. Jones, who reveals that a professional hitman known as The Ghost is responsible.

At the same time, the family deals with the fallout from a daring heist at the Federal Reserve. This episode not only concluded the season's story but also set up an exciting plot for Season 5.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Just Cried And Cried At Everything': Jennifer Garner Reveals She Was A 'Wreck' Leading Up To Daughter's High School Graduation