The Great Lillian Hall Unveils New Trailer With Jessica Lange And Lily Rabe As Theatre Stars: WATCH

The Great Lillian Hall trailer, featuring Oscar winner Jessica Lange as a premium Broadway star facing a downfall attributed to her illness, has been released by HBO before the film’s premiere on the television network later this month.

The flick marks Lange’s third collaboration with HBO following her critically acclaimed roles in 2003’s Normal and 2009’s Grey Gardens.

Check out The Great Lillian Hall trailer and other additional details about the film below.

"As beloved Broadway star Lillian Hall pours her heart, soul, and time into preparing for her next big role, she finds herself blindsided by confusion and forgetfulness,” the official synopsis for the movie reads, adding, “Battling against all odds to make it to opening night while holding on to her fading memories and identity, she must navigate a tumultuous emotional journey: balancing her desire for the spotlight and the stark reality of her newly diagnosed disease."

The Great Lillian Hall is directed by Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cristofer from a screenplay by Elisabeth Saldes Annacone.

Besides Lange, her fellow American Horror Story stars Kathy Bates and Lily Rabe will also star in the film, with Jesse Williams and Pierce Brosnan rounding up the rest of the cast.

In addition to starring, both Lange and Bates are executive producing the film alongside Tom Capello, Michael Cristofer, and Alex Platis. Producers include Bruce Cohen, George Scarles, Jessica Fox-Thigpen, Scott Thigpen, Steve Rogers, and Marie Halliday.

Advertisement

The Great Lillian Hall arrives May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available for streaming on Max.