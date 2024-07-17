The Killer TRAILER: Nathalie Emmanuel Transforms Into Assassin For John Woo’s English Remake Of Classic Action Movie

If you were longing for an action-paced film, worry not, as John Woo is back with a great cast in The Killer. Nathalie Emmanuel and Omar Sy will soon be seen on the screens as they fight villains in a charming place, Paris.

A trailer for this flick was recently launched that gives its viewers a new look at what Woo has been working on in recent times.

The Killer trailer

While the movie industry has been silent and fans of the action genre were hoping for something new to be launched, John Woo took this opportunity and released the trailer of his upcoming movie.

The latest trailer of The Killer was dropped on July 16, 2024, and it not only re-introduced us to Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel in a new look but also had her surrounded by guns and killers.

One could notice that the events in the movie will be held around the city of love, Paris. However, romantic scenes and lovely words would not be present this time, but flying cars with huge blasts and some real hair-raising shooting sequences.

We see Emmanuel killing a lot of people in the footage with her absolute assassination skills. However, we soon have a look at Sam Worthington, who seems to be threatening her for not completing her task.

Later, a new chase begins that involves both cops and bad guys hunting down the Game of Thrones actress. The newly launched trailer even shows a really intriguing fight sequence taking place in a church, while some firing shots and blasts are being done at a cemetery.

Advertisement

Well, John Woo is called one of the best action directors for nothing, as he has not even left the hospital premises in his soon-to-be-launched film, away from some hunt and gunfight.

It looks like Emmanuel and Omar Sy will be working together on the same mission further in the movie, as seen in the trailer.

About The Killer

The Killer is the English-language remake of a 1989 film of the same name. While the movie was directed by John Woo himself, he has made a few changes to its characters.

This time, we will see a female protagonist who will be a famous assassin.

Nathalie Emmanuel will play the character of Zee, who is widely feared in the underworld. She has a codename Queen of the Dead. Her mentor will be played by Worthington, while Omar Sy will be playing the role of a police investigator.

The Killer will be streaming on Peacock starting August 23, 2024.