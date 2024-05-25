Cannes 2024: Emilia Perez To The Seed Of The Sacred Fig; Films That Are Likely In Run To Win Palme d'Or And More

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival draws to a close, fans eagerly anticipate the announcement of the top Palme d'Or winner. Several films have made it onto the list, competing for the prestigious prize at this year's festival.

Among the contenders, Selena Gomez's starrer Emilia Perez, director Mohammad Rasoulof's The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Demi Moore's upcoming horror drama, The Substance, have created the most buzz. These films, among several others, could potentially emerge as strong contenders for the top prize at Cannes.

In April of this year, the official Instagram page of Festival De Cannes shared the talented list of jury members for the main competition, with director Greta Gerwig as president, along with other members including J.A. Bayona, Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nadine Labaki, Ebru Ceylan, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Omar Sy. These jury members will decide and announce the winners at the film fest as it draws to a close this Saturday ( May 25).

While it's hard to predict the winners, below is the list of potential film projects that might be in the running for the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes 2024.

Emilia Perez

Emilia Perez is a highly anticipated upcoming musical crime comedy starring Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Édgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, Adriana Paz, James Gerard, and other stars. Directed and written by French director Jacques Audiard, the movie had its world premiere on May 18 at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, and it received a 9-minute standing ovation. This project has a strong chance of winning the top honor of Palme d'Or.

The Substance

American actress Demi Moore is playing the character of Elisabeth Sparkle in the upcoming 2024 body horror film The Substance. This project is another Cannes standout film that created a lot of buzz during its screening at the fest on May 19, where it received an 11-minute standing ovation, making it one of the potential contenders to win the top prize.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance features A-list stars, including Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer, Joseph Balderrama, Dennis Quaid, and Margaret Qualley.

The Apprentice

Ali Abbasi's The Apprentice is an upcoming movie that explores how former US president Donald Trump started his real estate business in New York City during the 1970s and '80s. The film recently premiered at the festival and received an 11-minute standing ovation. Likely, this project could potentially win the Palme d'Or.

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed Of The Sacred Fig is an upcoming drama film, and it follows the story of Iman (Missagh Zareh), a judge in Tehran's Revolutionary Court, who deals with growing mistrust and paranoia as political protests spread across the country.

This film was selected to compete for the big prize at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as it recently had its world premiered on May 24, receiving a euphoric standing ovation for 12 minutes, the longest at this year's film fest. This movie has a good chance of winning the top award.

Megalopolis

Directed by legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis is an upcoming epic science-fiction drama that stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Nathalie Emmanuel, and more. The movie had its world premiere on May 16 at Cannes and received a seven-minute standing ovation.