The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 ending explained: Did Belly end up with Conrad or Jeremiah this season? Find out

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a massively watched series and the romantic drama is one of the most popular shows on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Jenny Han's novel trilogy of the same name, the series stars Lola Tung, Christoper Briney, and Gavin Casalegno. The first episode of season two was released on August 18, 2023, and here's what happened in the lives of Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, Steven, and Taylor during season two's conclusion.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 ending explained

*Spoiler alert, you've been warned*

Season two has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions for fans of the series. Belly has never been more confused as she flits between the Fisher brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Belly has loved Conrad all her life but Susannah's death as well as communication issues ended their relationship though neither of them wanted it to. Assuming Conrad doesn't love her anymore, Belly moved her romantic focus onto Jeremiah, who started liking her last summer.

The penultimate episode ended with Conrad catching Belly and Jeremiah kissing on his car as they waited outside his college campus. Conrad is hurt and angry and the three go through an awkward car journey together as they return home. When a storm hits, they have to stop at a motel and spend the night there. There is only one room in the hotel and the guys offer to sleep on the floor so Belly can have the bed. The two brothers then have a conversation.

They agree not to let Belly affect their relationship like it previously did. Conrad pretends to be over Belly because that's the only way she'd move on with Jeremiah. Conrad had planned to tell Belly that he still loved her but after watching her kiss Jeremiah, he had changed his plans. He wanted them to be happy even if he wasn't, which is why it was important for him to not let his feelings for Belly show. She believes the pretense and starts dating Jeremiah.

While Belly and Jeremiah go to the volleyball camp, her brother Steven and her best friend Taylor officially start dating. Wrapping up the list of couples, Skye and Cameron kiss again. Conrad and Jeremiah's dad buys the Cousin's Beach house from aunt Julia. Belly's mother Laurel finally opens up about the pain of losing her best friend Susannah to cancer.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 potential storyline

*Book three spoilers, you've been warned*

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a third season and filming will start when the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes. Meanwhile, Belly ends up with Conrad in the third and final book after dating Jeremiah for two years and almost marrying him. Conrad keeps his promise to himself and pretends to not be in love with Belly but he finds out that Jeremiah cheated on her. He confesses his feelings and Belly and Conrad get married. If the series continues to stay true to the books, this is what fans can expect from season three.

