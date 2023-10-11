The time Ryan Reynolds revealed how he ended up acting in the first place; says 'way to get...'

Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Reynolds has made a name for himself as a versatile actor, known for his comedic timing and charismatic presence on screen. But did you know that this talented actor had no plan initially to enter the world of acting? In a candid revelation, Reynolds shared that he had no plans to become an actor initially but ended up in show business in an effort to escape from his house.

Ryan Reynolds admitted that he relied on acting to escape his house

For many aspiring actors, the dream of gracing the silver screen is a lifelong passion. However, Reynolds had a different perspective. He confessed that acting was never his childhood dream; it was merely a means to enjoy being out of his house. Reynolds shared, “No, I mean I always thought I’d end up as in law enforcement like my family, so I didn’t imagine that. Acting was a way to get out of the house. It wasn’t really like a passion when I was a kid. It was something that I was already doing at home to survive.

Reynolds revealed that making people laugh was his secret weapon. It served as a powerful self-defense mechanism during his formative years. “I noticed when I was a kid that making people laugh was a great self-defense mechanism. It really helped me kind of navigate my way through my own home with my older brothers and my dad and I could diffuse them by making them laugh,” he shared. “But as a kid, it was a means to an end. It was just a way to get out of the house. I could but I didn’t necessarily want to. I just knew I could.”

ALSO READ: ‘Model behaviors and model...': When Ryan Reynolds revealed why he spoke out about mental health, said 'sets other people free'

Ryan Reynolds on his beginning career as an improv comedian

Reynolds' journey into the world of acting may be unplanned. But he surely had a knack for improv comedy, a passion that he pursued with enthusiasm, which eventually became his stepping stone to succeed in show business. Reynolds shared, “Yeah I mean I loved improv comedy. I’m never gonna say that I was the world’s greatest improv comedian, but that’s something I’ve used in countless ways on every movie and every job I’ve ever done.

Driven by his love for improv, Reynolds made a pivotal decision to move to the entertainment hub, Los Angeles to enter the entertainment industry. “So I moved to Los Angeles to get into improv comedy and quickly ran out of money and ended up with an agent, getting an agent somehow, or talking, bullshitting about some agent into taking me, and then ended up getting a job in show business,” Reynolds added.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds' journey into acting is a testament to the unpredictability of life's paths. What began as a means to escape his house and a form of self-defense through humor evolved into a full-fledged successful career in entertainment, setting a benchmark for all.

ALSO READ: ‘I quit acting after that, cause I hated it’: Ryan Reynolds nearly gave up acting before starring in USD 782 million film