Bob Burgers Actor Jay Johnson Sentenced 1 Year In Prison For His Involvement In Capitol Riot 2021

Jay Johson, famously known for voicing the animated character Jimmy Pesto Sr. from Bob Burger, has been sentenced to serve one year and one day in jail for his involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. According to the Tribune, he received his sentencing on Monday, October 28.

Along with that, he was reportedly also sentenced to 40 hours of community service, with a USD 2000 restitution fee for Architect of The Capitol.

For the unversed, a mob, who were the supporters of former US president Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C in an attempted Self-Coup d’etat. This occurred two months (Jan.6, 2021) after Joe Biden won the election against Trump, per Wikipedia.

According to Tribune’s report, Johnson had pled guilty in July to a felony charge of involvement with interfering with the law during the civil disorder. During his sentencing, which was done by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, Johnson expressed his remorse for what he reportedly did to the judge saying, “It's a humiliation and a horrible oversight.”

The judge noted that the accused’s regret seemed “less contrite than many” other individuals who were involved. He said that Johnson’s actions were, “problematic — reprehensible, really.”

The prosecutors reportedly said that the actor utilized a stolen police riot shield in order to create a “shield wall” against law enforcement and that he also took part in a “heave-ho” push, pinning and crushing an officer.

Advertisement

An 18-month sentence was argued by the prosecutors for the Bob Burgers actor, stating that he did not showcase genuine regret. His 2022 Halloween costume was also mentioned, where he was dressed as QAnon Shaman (Jacob Chansley).

On the other hand, Johnson’s attorneys stated that the prosecutors were exaggerating because of his Hollywood status. Stanley Woodward, the attorney representing the actors, penned in a sentencing memo, “The government has continued to advance Mr. Johnston’s indictment on a ‘guilty-by-association’ basis.”

The actor had asked to be lenient towards him, mentioning that he was having a difficult time finding acting gigs since he was “blacklisted” from Hollywood, following him being fired from the animated show.

ALSO READ: 'You're Going Down': Matthew Perry's Family Recalls His Relapse Before Tragic Death; Talks About Accountability From Enablers