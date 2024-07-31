Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan And Monroe Pose Backstage With Olivia Rodrigo At Her Concert; SEE HERE

Mariah Carey’s 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, shared a huge fan moment! On July 29, Carey posted some snaps on her official Instagram after attending pop star Olivia Rodrigo's concert with them. In one photo, Monroe is pictured posing with Rodrigo backstage, wearing an Olivia Rodrigo T-shirt as they smile together.

Another photo showed Carey, Moroccan, and Monroe, along with a friend, smiling with the singer, who looked stylish in star-stamped tights and glittery silver shorts. "We are OBSESSED with @oliviarodrigo," Carey captioned the post.

Rodrigo responded in the comments, "Ur the absolute greatest!!! Thank you so much for coming."

The singer and the television host share 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Despite their divorce is couple has successfully managed to co-parent both the kids.

Monroe Cannon was born on April 30, 2011. In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Carey described that she wanted both of her kids to share her same initials, capping first names down to those beginning with the letter 'M.' Monroe's name was inspired by the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. The little girl has inherited a lot from her mother, like her musical talents, and wants to sing in the future.

Moroccan Scott Cannon was born just after his sister on April 30, 2011. Just like his sister, Moroccan was also named after the MC theory that Mariah Carey believed it. Continuing with the 'MC' initials, Moroccan was named after the Moroccan-inspired decor in the top-tier of Carey's New York City apartment, which was the site of her and Cannon's engagement.

Moroccan frequently gets featured on his mom's Instagram and Carey showed off Moroccan's outgoing, sassy personality in a reel. He is also talkative and delivered a speech on New Year's Eve 2020.

Both the kids have an inbuilt sense of humor and in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon revealed that Moroccan called him a "player." "It's the funniest thing, my kids call me a player. I was like, 'Who taught you that word? Who's been talking to you?' " he joked. "And [Moroccan's] like, 'Dad you can't be a player forever.' I'm like, this is the worst."

