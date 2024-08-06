'This Guy Is Just Yapping In My Ears': Deadpool & Wolverine Star Dafne Keen Reveals How Channing Tatum's Gambit Would Mess Around at Sets

For two weekends in a row, Deadpool & Wolverine has blown past expectations at the box office with its unfiltered look at the Marvel Universe. Among a slew of surprises, one stood out: Channing Tatum's debut as Remy Lebeau, a.k.a. Gambit. Tatum spent years lobbying to play this character in a solo film for 20th Century Fox, and now he finally got the chance. His Cajun accent, delivered with humorous one-liners, gushed charm—and provided just as much amusement for his co-stars.

Speaking exclusively on the ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast, Dafne Keen, who played Laura Kinney / X-23, opened up about how more often than not, it was the energy that Tatum radiated on set that had everyone laughing. According to Keen, it was almost impossible to keep her poker face active when working with the likes of Tatum.

Keen revealed, "I had to tell him, 'On my shot, you can't say your lines.'" She said it was hard to stay in character when Tatum would deliver the lines in his own style. Keen recalled attempting to be in her intense, brooding Wolverine persona when she would be broken up by Tatum with his funny delivery.

"He'd say things like, 'I was laying my nut in my buttery…, '" she said, "I need to do my job over here. You're making it so hard."

Amid the laughs, Keen shared she loved Tatum's talent. She backed him even in those takes where his sense of humor came out from the blue. Keen shared moments in which Tatum's delivery would make it impossible to stay in character.

Advertisement

“I'm calm and collected and this guy is just like yapping in my ear.”

At one moment during the full frontal shot, Tatum delivered his line so funny that Keen was on camera trying not to burst out in giggles.

Tatum's commitment to his role and that he can stay in character, adding a layer of humor, not only made everything on set light but also showcased his talent. His Gambit added a refreshing dynamic to Deadpool & Wolverine, hence setting very well a memorable highlight during his debut.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: All Unanswered Questions Left By The Film Explored