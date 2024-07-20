Who Is Dafne Keen? All About Logan Star As She Returns As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine

Dafne Keen has made a surprise cameo appearance in the latest Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, the final one before the movie's release on July 26th. She is expected to reprise her role as X-23 alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Fans are thrilled to see her return to the Marvel universe. Continue reading to learn more about Keen.

About Dafne Keen

Dafne Keen’s career has soared since she portrayed X-23 in Logan. The Spanish-British actress began her acting journey at nine with a role in the Spanish television series The Refugees (Refugiados). However, it was her performance as Laura, the young Wolverine clone known as X-23, alongside Hugh Jackman in Logan, that marked her breakthrough at fifteen.

Two years later, Keen took on the lead role of Lyra Belacqua in His Dark Materials, delivering a remarkable portrayal of the complex character. In 2020, she starred in the comedic film Ana. The following year, she lent her voice to Shirley Hitchings in the supernatural horror podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, which was nominated for Best True Crime Podcast at the 2022 British Podcast Awards. Keen also appeared in the horror film Whistle.

In November 2022, Keen joined the cast of The Acolyte, a Star Wars television series that premiered in June 2024.

Dafne Keen is excited to play the role again

In a recent interview, Dafne Keen shared her excitement about returning to her iconic role. Having portrayed Laura, also known as X-23, in Logan at just 11, Keen is now 19 and expressed the joy she experienced keeping her involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine a secret. “I had a great time keeping it secret. I had to do a bunch of press for a job that I just finished, and I got asked in every interview. I just got to lie, which was really funny,” Keen remarked.

Drawing inspiration from Andrew Garfield, who masterfully concealed his return as Spider-Man, Keen enjoyed the challenge of maintaining secrecy. “All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield,” she said. While she admitted to feeling a bit melancholic about potentially leaving the character behind, she was excited about her return.

The upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine marks the reunion of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, their first pairing since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Keen reflected on the nostalgic experience, noting, “As soon as they said, ‘Rolling!’ I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn't passed.” This reunion has reignited her passion for both the character and the film series.

