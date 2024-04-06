'This Horrible Thing Happens': Why Was Dr. Asher Wolke Killed In The Good Doctor? The Show Writer Explains

In a shocking turn of events on The Good Doctor, the main character, Dr. Asher Wolke, was killed off in a hate crime during Tuesday night's episode.

Why was Dr. Asher Wolke killed off in The Good Doctor?

Adam Scott Weissman (The Good Doctor Writer) explains the decision to write off Dr. Wolke was made because the actor, Noah Galvin, wanted to leave the show, but it also served as a way to highlight the rise of hate crimes against Jewish and LGBTQ+ people in the U.S.

In an exclusive interview with The Wrap, the show's writer explains, “We came into this [episode] with the thought that life doesn’t always have happy endings. Sometimes things happen suddenly and in a tragic way,” the showriter added, “Oftentimes [these issues] become real when it happens to someone you know, or someone we love on TV, so this horrible thing happens that also brings it home for our viewers.”

The episode, titled Who at Peace, explored Dr. Wolke's Jewish background as he helped a dying patient with their wedding. It also delved into his struggles as a gay man raised in the Hasidic community. Tragically, the episode ended with Dr. Wolke being killed by vandals, leaving his partner Jerome devastated.

While the storyline addressed real-life issues, the writers aimed to give Dr. Wolke a satisfying ending. His final realization that he could embrace both his Jewish and gay identities was a significant moment for the character. The writers were conscious of avoiding the "bury your gays" trope and ensured that Dr. Wolke's death served a purpose beyond mere tragedy.

Wiessman said to the outlet, “Asher’s final line when he says, ‘I’m not just a Jew, I’m a gay one, too.’ Those were two identities that prior to that he hadn’t been able to reconcile. He felt like he had to choose, which is what he is sort of going through in this episode,” Weissman continued “Him being able to come to that conclusion that I can be both of these two things was super important to us.”

The aftermath of Dr. Wolke's death will significantly impact the remaining characters, including Jerome, in the final episodes of the series. A memorial for Dr. Wolke is promised in the next episode, followed by the doctors returning to the hospital for an emergency situation.

The Good Doctor airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the day after premiere.

