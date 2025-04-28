Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Reveals Baby Boy's Name After Secret Birth; Shares First Photo of '10 on 10' Son

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has delighted fans by sharing the first photo of his newborn baby on Instagram. The actor, who played Ron Weasley in the iconic films, secretly welcomed his second child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. On April 27th, Rupert posted the adorable snap of the baby, revealing their name as Goldie G. Grint.

The actor captioned the photo, "Secret Child Slightly Revealed," giving fans a hint at the surprise arrival. In the post, he also thanked the doctor who helped deliver his child, writing, "Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering." This remark suggests that Dr. Digesu also delivered Rupert and Georgia's first child, daughter Wednesday, born five years ago.

In the picture, the baby, whose gender remains unknown, is nestled in a leopard print coat, with their face partially covered. They are dressed in a white baby grow featuring their name and a cozy grey knitted cardigan.

The announcement has garnered an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom joked about 'another Weasley' being born. The couple has always kept their personal life private, and this rare glimpse into their family life is something fans have eagerly embraced.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome, who met in 2011, have kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye. Rupert briefly spoke about their bond in a 2021 interview, calling Georgia his best friend and saying, "We're kind of the same person; we think the same way."

The couple’s first child, daughter Wednesday, was born in May 2020. Rupert introduced his daughter to fans via Instagram months after her birth. "Hey Instagram...only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint," he wrote alongside a sweet image of him holding his baby girl.

