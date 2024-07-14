'This One Is For Him': Late Bill Paxton's Son Opens Up About His Cameo In Twisters Sequel

The 1996 thriller movie Twister, directed by Jan de Bont, starred late actor Bill Paxton. When Bill started to shoot for this movie, Bill was a new dad to his son James, who was just over a year older. However, the original movie had his presence as he had appeared on the sets for a visit along with his mother. Now, the movie’s sequel is on the roll and it’s going to release in theatres on July 17, 2024.

James Paxton had already walked in his father’s footsteps to become an actor, and recently, he talked about his connection to Twister, the original movie, and Twisters, the sequel. He also opened up about his late father’s work and what made him do the cameo, after all.

James Paxton carrying the legacy of Twisters

James Paxton in an interview with Variety, spoke about how he got to audition for the role and how he waited thinking this might not work out, at lengths. He further shared that when they reached out to him for the role in Twisters, he took a second to think whether he should really do it or not as it has his father Bill Paxton’s significance. But then, he gave in thinking about the fans who would find this Easter egg in the movie.

He further stated, “I’ve been acting for 10 years now too, and I never shy away from talking about or celebrating him, because he’s my best friend. But he also hasn’t been here for most of my career. I love getting to pay homage to him, but I know he wanted to make sure that I was my own man and my own actor.”

James added, “So, this one is for him and for “Twister” fans. I thought that it was really cool of them to find some way to incorporate that. I wanted to be a conduit for Dad’s spirit. I wish he was the one here to be appearing in this new chapter instead of me, but I’m happy to do it. I met a lot of great people, and I think it’s going to be the most successful film of the summer. I hope it is.”

James shares more memories of his dad’s from Twisters

Paxton Jr explained how special this film was for his dad Bill. He said, “‘Twister’ was a real triumphant moment for my dad in his career; he had been working a very long time to get to that point. It’s a star-making turn; you can’t be at the helm of anything bigger, and it was a really happy time in Dad’s life.”

He further explained that his father was a good leader. However, talking about how challenging it was to shoot in difficult weather. James said that it was a physically demanding film and he tried with all his might to perform the way his father would have liked.

Twisters sequel stars Glen Powell, Kiernan Shipka, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and other actors in pivotal roles. While James is going to play a cameo, it is expected that his character will bring a new perspective to the plot. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.

