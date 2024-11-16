Throwback: Relive Tom Holland’s Epic Umbrella Performance on Lip Sync Battle That Left Fans in Awe

It was in May 2017 when Tom Holland added Rihanna impersonator to his repertoire of talents. The exceptional actor and recreational director shocked viewers on Lip Sync Battle seven years ago by appearing in a French maid outfit and fishnets, commanding the stage with a saucy dance to Umbrella.

The English A-lister kicked off his performance with a low-key rendition of Singing in the Rain but then pulled off an absolute surprise by completing a lightning-fast costume change as the beat to Umbrella dropped.

And guess what? The man can really dance. He slayed his performance, making the audience scream at the top of their lungs and even leaving his now-girlfriend, then co-star Zendaya, amused. She briefly boogied with him when he walked up to her seat.

Holland’s Lip Sync Battle performance went viral, racking up 9.9 million views on YouTube. Fans, still in awe of the Spider-Man star’s performance, added comments below the clip asking others to give a shoutout if they were there in 2024.

One entertained netizen wondered what those unaware of Holland’s Marvel history would think of him if this performance was where they first discovered him.

Humor aside, Holland’s performance must not have come as a surprise to his well-read fans, knowing that the actor started in showbiz as a dancer at age 9. His choreographer at the time was spot-on in gauging his potential and suggested he audition for Billy Elliot the Musical at the Victoria Palace Theater in London. After years of extensive training, young Holland found success with a supporting role in the musical in 2008 and was then moved to the title role that same year.

Not long after wrapping up his run in Billy Elliot, he made his film debut in the 2012 drama The Impossible.

Returning to that 2017 evening on Lip Sync Battle, Zendaya put on quite a performance as well, performing Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic. The viewership of the actress's performance clip on YouTube stands at 25 million.

