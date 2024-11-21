Chiefs President Calls Taylor Swift An 'Authentic Member' Of The Team; Responds To Rumors That Travis Kelce And Her Relationship Is Fake

Taylor Swift has been one of the constant members in the VIP box to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs. While Swift has been quite supportive of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the games, rumors made the rounds that the relationship between the two was a marketing strategy.

However, the president of the City Chiefs, Mark Donovan, spoke in support of the couple, claiming that the duo has an “authentic relationship.”

In conversation with CNBC’s Squak Box, Donovan put out that the theories regarding Swift and Kelce are false. He went on to reveal, “I’d love to say that it was a marketing strategy, but it is an authentic relationship, and we’re happy to have it, and it’s been nothing but good for us.”

Meanwhile, the boss of the team went on to admit that the Grammy-winning singer’s support being inclined towards his team has brought in a positive impact for the players, as well as the fans of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Previously, during his appearance on the Front Office Sports podcast, Donovan joked about Taylor’s frequent visits to the viewers’ stands. He said it seems that “Swift wants to be a fan.”

Further on the podcast, the boss of the football team stated, “This is her off time.” He added, “She wants to be there to support Travis. We’re going to create that opportunity where we provide that.”

Speaking about the marketing part of the rumor, Donovan cleared the air by claiming, “We’re not trying to capitalize on this. We’re trying to celebrate it, but it’s not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that.”

However, according to the reports of Forbes, the incoming of the musician to support her athlete boyfriend has seen a spike in the value of the team. The Kansas City Chiefs currently stand at USD 4.85 billion. Even the sales of KCC jerseys increased by 400 percent after Swift attended a game in September 2023.

