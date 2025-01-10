Throwback To When David Beckham Thought Of Mel B’s Abusive Husband To Be ‘Bad News’; Singer Reveals Details

Mel B has been spilling details about his abusive ex-husband, who would piss David Beckham off with his presence. The Spice Girls alum revealed that the football player thought of Stephen Belafonte as "bad news" for the singer. In her autobiography, released in 2018, the musician noted that her ex would "badger" her to introduce him to the England athlete, which at one point left her "humiliated."

In an excerpt from the book titled Brutally Honest, the singer wrote, "David turned up at one point in the late afternoon with his sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz."

Adding to Beckham's point of view about Belafonte, Mel B wrote in her book, "'I knew it was bad news the moment I met him,' David later told my mother."

Further describing Belafonte and the British footballer's interaction, Mel B stated, "While everyone was rushing to coo over each other's children, Stephen had his eyes fixed on David. He had been badgering me for months to come forward.

ALSO READ: Mel B Receives Honorary Degree From Leeds Beckett University For Her Domestic Abuse Advocacy; Details Inside

The Wannabe singer went on to reveal that she would often make excuses to avoid her ex meeting with Beckham. “They’re busy, I told him week after week. They’re not around. I didn’t want them to spend the night with Stephen. Would you do it?”

Even though the musician fought a lot over not letting Belafonte meet the athlete, it eventually happened, and Stephen visibly pissed Beckham off.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the statements, Mel B wrote in her autobiography, “So there it was. He greeted everyone, we all chatted a little, and then David headed to the kitchen area to make some ramen noodles for his kids. We leave it to him. You could sense that he wanted some space and time with his children.”

She further added, ‘Stephen didn’t understand that at all. I flinched when I saw him immediately burst into the small kitchen. And out of the corner of my eye, I could see that Stephen was just following David around, making noise, telling jokes, and trying to get him to go out on the town with him. ‘How about we go to some bars? You must know the best places?’”

Stephen Belafonte and Mel B had been married for 10 years before filing for divorce on the grounds of abuse.

ALSO READ: Mel B’s Husband Stephen Belafonte Sues Spice Girl’s Alum For USD 5 Million; Know Why